Thane police have registered a case after a forged letter was used to secure government jobs in the Excise Department. The fraudulent letter led to the appointment of two candidates as Excise Sub-Inspectors

File Pic

Listen to this article Case filed in Thane over forged letter used to secure government jobs x 00:00

A case has been registered by the Thane police following the discovery of a forged letter used to secure government jobs in the Excise Department. The fraudulent letter, which carried the name and seal of a senior government official, was used to manipulate the hiring process, according to police officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per PTI reports, the forged letter, claiming to be from a top Excise Department official, was sent to the Thane Civil Hospital last year. The letter instructed the hospital to conduct medical examinations for two candidates who had been selected for positions within the department. Based on this fraudulent directive, the medical tests were carried out, and the candidates were later appointed as Excise Sub-Inspectors in Murbad and Shahapur areas of the district.

The manipulation was exposed after a complaint was lodged, which highlighted the fraudulent activities surrounding the hiring process. The complaint was filed by the Superintendent of the State Excise, prompting the police to take action. As per PTI reports, a case of cheating and forgery was officially registered at the Wagle Estate police station on Thursday.

A senior police official stated that investigations are now underway to identify and apprehend those involved in the forgery. The authorities are thoroughly examining the details of the fraudulent letter, as well as the role played by any individuals within the Excise Department or the Civil Hospital who may have aided in the deception. The police are also reviewing the hiring procedures to ensure that similar fraudulent activities do not occur in the future.

Thane crime: Rs 8.42 lakh gutka seized from tempo; driver held

An official on Thursday said that the police have seized the banned gutka valued at Rs 8.42 lakh from a tempo and arrested its driver in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI. The tempo was spotted on Tuesday evening opposite the Karivali police chowkie in the Bhiwandi area.

During checking of the vehicle, the police found gutka being transported in it, the official from Bhoiwada police station said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

The gutka was seized and the vehicle was impounded. The 39-year-old tempo driver was arrested, the official said. During interrogation, the driver told the police that a man from Gaibibi Nagar had ordered the stock, the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI. A case was registered on Wednesday against the accused under relevant legal provisions, the police added.