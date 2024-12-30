Breaking News
Dust storm in West Asia is making Mumbai air quality worse
Check that medicine again: Probe reveals how fake companies are flooding market with ineffective tablets with no active pharmaceutical ingredient
Cuffe Parade: Residents allege illegal workshops have taken over plots meant for school and playground
Police bust inter state Ponzi scheme, arrest key accused from Kolkata
Central Railway experiments with Japan model for saving water in trains
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Ghatkopar hoarding crash Absconding businessman held from Uttar Pradesh by Mumbai crime branch

Ghatkopar hoarding crash: Absconding businessman held from Uttar Pradesh by Mumbai crime branch

Updated on: 30 December,2024 05:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The Govandi-based businessman identified as Arshad Khan, was absconding in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse that had resulted in death of as many as 17 people

Ghatkopar hoarding crash: Absconding businessman held from Uttar Pradesh by Mumbai crime branch

Arshad Khan

Listen to this article
Ghatkopar hoarding crash: Absconding businessman held from Uttar Pradesh by Mumbai crime branch
x
00:00

An absconding businessman in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse case was held from Uttar Pradesh by the Mumbai crime branch, an official said on Monday.


The Govandi-based businessman identified as Arshad Khan, was absconding in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse that had resulted in death of as many as 17 people.


He was produced before the court and has been remanded to the custody of the Mumbai crime branch.


Arshan Khan, an alleged associate of former GRP Commissioner Quaiser Khalid, is accused of receiving Rs 46 lakh from EGO Media, the company that owned the hoarding which collapsed in May this year, resulting in the death of 17 people and injuring several others.

Senior IPS officer Quaiser Khalid was suspended by the state home department in a connection with the  which killed 17 people and injured several others, official sources said.

Quaiser Khalid, a 1997 batch IPS officer was suspended by the state home department in connection with the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse case. The home department issued a detailed order stating that the suspension was initiated based on a report submitted by the Director General of Police on 21st May.

The report found gross irregularities and administrative lapses in sanctioning the hoarding during Khalid's tenure as Commissioner of Railway Police, Mumbai.

The detailed order issued by the home department, states that,”a preliminary inquiry has been conducted regarding a hoarding collapse in Ghatkopar, Mumbai on 13/05/2024 which was erected on Railway Police Land, resulting into death of 16 people,  a report was submitted by the Director General of Police, Maharashtra State, dated 21 May, 2024 referred has clearly mentioned the gross irregularities and administrative lapses in sanctioning the hoarding that collapsed on 13th May, 2024.” 

The order further stated that, “the Government of Maharashtra has decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Shri. Md. Quaiser Khalid, IPS (MH : 1997), Additional Director General of PCR, Maharashtra State the then CP, Railways, Mumbai in respect of administrative lapses and irregularities in sanctioning the hoarding, on his own, without approval of the DGP office and in respect of the misusage of powers by allowing massive hoarding size of 120 X 140 sq ft deviating from the approved norms as pointed out in the report of Director General of Police, Maharashtra State.” 

Earlier, the police had also arrested advertising firm director Bhavesh Bhinde, said to be the prime suspect in connection with the case.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ghatkopar mumbai crime branch mumbai police mumbai news mumbai crime news mumbai uttar pradesh maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK