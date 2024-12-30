The Govandi-based businessman identified as Arshad Khan, was absconding in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse that had resulted in death of as many as 17 people

An absconding businessman in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse case was held from Uttar Pradesh by the Mumbai crime branch, an official said on Monday.

He was produced before the court and has been remanded to the custody of the Mumbai crime branch.

Arshan Khan, an alleged associate of former GRP Commissioner Quaiser Khalid, is accused of receiving Rs 46 lakh from EGO Media, the company that owned the hoarding which collapsed in May this year, resulting in the death of 17 people and injuring several others.

Senior IPS officer Quaiser Khalid was suspended by the state home department in a connection with the which killed 17 people and injured several others, official sources said.

Quaiser Khalid, a 1997 batch IPS officer was suspended by the state home department in connection with the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse case. The home department issued a detailed order stating that the suspension was initiated based on a report submitted by the Director General of Police on 21st May.

The report found gross irregularities and administrative lapses in sanctioning the hoarding during Khalid's tenure as Commissioner of Railway Police, Mumbai.

The detailed order issued by the home department, states that,”a preliminary inquiry has been conducted regarding a hoarding collapse in Ghatkopar, Mumbai on 13/05/2024 which was erected on Railway Police Land, resulting into death of 16 people, a report was submitted by the Director General of Police, Maharashtra State, dated 21 May, 2024 referred has clearly mentioned the gross irregularities and administrative lapses in sanctioning the hoarding that collapsed on 13th May, 2024.”

The order further stated that, “the Government of Maharashtra has decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Shri. Md. Quaiser Khalid, IPS (MH : 1997), Additional Director General of PCR, Maharashtra State the then CP, Railways, Mumbai in respect of administrative lapses and irregularities in sanctioning the hoarding, on his own, without approval of the DGP office and in respect of the misusage of powers by allowing massive hoarding size of 120 X 140 sq ft deviating from the approved norms as pointed out in the report of Director General of Police, Maharashtra State.”

Earlier, the police had also arrested advertising firm director Bhavesh Bhinde, said to be the prime suspect in connection with the case.