Indians trapped in global job scam web

From Myanmar slave camps to Russian war zones—how overseas job hunters are falling prey to armed trafficking rings and fake visas, with hundreds deported from US this month

They are smuggled into Myanmar and coerced into working at call centres. Their passports are confiscated, and armed guards patrol premises

The internet is abuzz following the recent deportation of 104 undocumented Indians by the USA earlier this month. Many job seekers, desperate to settle abroad, fall victim to job fraud. These scammers often lure individuals with promises of lucrative jobs, only for the victims to find themselves without passports, visas, or any legal documentation upon arrival.

Without proper immigration papers, they are left vulnerable to deportation, exploitation, or worse—highlighting the grave risks associated with falling for fraudulent job offers. Scammers use various methods to exploit the dreams of job seekers, including fake advertisements on social media platforms, fraudulent recruitment agencies offering overseas jobs, promises of quick visa clearances, and offers of easy work with unrealistic salaries. These manipulative tactics leave victims stranded, often in vulnerable and dangerous situations.



Job aspirants are lured by placement agencies with promises of lucrative IT jobs in Bangkok. Illustrations/Uday Mohite

In many cases, scammers take advantage of the ease of access to nearby countries like Thailand, Malaysia, or certain parts of the Middle East that offer ‘visa-on-arrival’ services or simplified entry processes. This is actually a hidden ploy to extort money from job aspirants under the guise of ‘processing fees’ for their visas or other charges.

Visa-on-arrival trick

After landing in a country with visa-on-arrival access, the scammers seize the job seekers’ passports and other valid documents, claiming to complete the paperwork for visas to their dream destinations, such as the USA.

Many job seekers fail to recognise the red flags before flying to a transit country and soon find themselves trapped in fake job rackets. With no other option, they are forced to follow the instructions of scammers, many of whom are heavily armed and physically intimidating.



These unsuspecting victims arrive at Bangkok airport, dreaming of success in a foreign land, unaware of the horrors that await them

At this stage, the scammers tell the victims that bypassing the visa process is the only way to secure high-paying jobs in countries with strict immigration controls, such as the USA, the UK, Canada, or certain Middle Eastern nations.

Dangerous travel conditions

The scam takes a horrifying turn as the racketeers transport the victims using inhumane methods to enter countries where obtaining a visa is highly competitive. Victims are left with no choice but to travel in cargo ships, trucks, or cramped private vehicles to cross borders illegally.

Case studies and media reports have revealed that job seekers were forced to walk through jungles and remote areas where ‘animal carcasses and human skeletal remains’ were scattered along the route. Upon reaching their destination, victims are either abandoned or forced into slavery, often coerced into cybercrimes.

Case Studies

Myanmar slave trade

In 2022, hundreds of Indians were illegally taken to an industrial park in Marvel Khat, Myanmar, where they were held captive by gun-toting guards deployed by their Chinese employers.



Upon arrival, they endure harsh travel conditions, forced to trek through treacherous forests strewn with human remains, while being monitored

mid-day had published harrowing accounts of Indians subjected to torture by these captors. The detainees were forced to lure other Indians into accepting ‘fantastic’ job offers. The traffickers, who spoke fluent Sino-Tibetan languages, coordinated with border officials along the Myanmar-Thailand border to transport workers to cybercrime factories in Myanmar.

Each victim was given two mobile phones—an iPhone 11 for committing cyber fraud and an iPhone 8 for personal use. Victims told mid-day that their captors had pasted strong adhesive stickers over the lenses of their phone cameras to prevent them from taking photos or videos.

One of the Indians held captive in Myanmar recounted how their Chinese captors offered them beef, pork, and dog meat to eat. “The lentil soups were like hot salty water mixed with turmeric powder,” said one worker who was held hostage in Myanmar, where Chinese captors operated cybercrime factories.

More than half a dozen cybercrime factories were operational, guarded by heavily armed personnel. Those who pleaded for release were asked to pay exorbitant sums of money. After much public outcry, the Indians were eventually set free.

Dubai job scam

Using a modus operandi similar to the Myanmar case, racketeers have been duping aspirants by offering fraudulent jobs in Dubai.

Targeting IT-skilled youth

In September 2022, the Ministry of External Affairs issued an advisory regarding fake job rackets targeting IT-skilled youth. “Instances of fake job rackets offering lucrative jobs to entice Indian youths for the posts of ‘Digital Sales and Marketing Executives’ in Thailand by dubious IT firms involved in call-centre scams and cryptocurrency fraud have come to our notice through our missions in Bangkok and Myanmar,” the advisory stated.

“The target groups are IT-skilled youth, who are duped into accepting data entry jobs in Thailand through social media advertisements and by agents based in Dubai and India.” “The victims are reportedly taken across borders illegally—mostly into Myanmar—and held captive under harsh conditions.

Indian nationals are advised to avoid falling for such fake job offers circulated on social media and other platforms. Before travelling on a tourist or visit visa for employment, they should verify the credentials of foreign employers through concerned missions abroad and check the background of recruiting agents and companies,” the advisory stated.

Russia jobs scam

Many Indians were allegedly tricked into joining the Russian army during the Russia-Ukraine war. They were misled by YouTubers and social media influencers who promised them jobs as helpers and security personnel in Russia. However, upon arrival, they were forced into military activities, handling weapons, and undergoing combat training, leaving them in grave danger.

The main recruiter was Mumbai-based agent Faisal Khan, who operates a YouTube channel called ‘Baba Blogs.’ Though Khan came under the CBI scanner for his alleged role, he claimed to be a victim of the same racket.

International racket is busted

In November 2023, the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested nearly half a dozen fraudsters who had conned over 250 people seeking jobs abroad, including in Azerbaijan, Oman, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Russia. The fraudsters charged job aspirants nearly R1 lakh each for fake visas.

MEA speaks

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in December 2024 said, “The government has received reports of dubious entities luring Indian youth with fake overseas job offers via social media.”

He added, “The Ministry becomes aware of such frauds when complaints are filed by victims or their relatives. Many Indians, travelling abroad voluntarily, fall prey to illegal recruitment agents using fraudulent channels.”

Emphasising safety, he stated, “Under The Emigration Act 1983, no person or agency can operate as a Recruiting Agent (RA) without a valid license from the Protector General of Emigrants. This mandatory registration helps curb fraud and exploitation.”

Singh also said, “Complaints against illegal agents are referred to state police for action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other laws. Cybercrime authorities and the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) assist in taking down fraudulent social media posts.”

He concluded, “The Ministry issues advisories through the eMigrate portal and awareness campaigns. As of October 2024, 3,094 unregistered agents have been flagged.”