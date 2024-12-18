The government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) has alerted the public about a fake website, 'https://niyukti.org,' falsely claiming to be a flagship program of the Government of India

The government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) has alerted the public about a fake website, 'https://niyukti.org,' falsely claiming to be a flagship program of the Government of India. The website reportedly demands an application fee of Rs 1,698 for enrolling in various courses.

The PIB said that the website has no affiliation with the Ministry of Labour and Employment and urged people to be cautious of such scams.

"A #fake website 'https://niyukti.org' claims to be a flagship programme of the Government of India & further seeks an application fee of ₹1,698 for offering various courses. #PIBFactCheck, This website does NOT pertain to the @LabourMinistry, Beware of such scams!" PIB Fact Check said in post on X.

Online job scams: Govt says prosecution recommended in certain cases

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told the Lok Sabha on December 13 that his ministry has requested to block certain websites offering fraudulent jobs abroad and also recommended the prosecution of those involved in such scams.

Responding to supplementaries, Jaishankar said the government has brought back 1,167 Indians from Cambodia and another 497 from Myanmar, who were taken there on the pretext of getting them jobs.

He said people are made to work illegally by those running such online scams.

"In India, we have requested for the blocking of sites which promote such jobs. We have recommended prosecution in certain cases for people who have been involved in this," the minister said during the Question Hour.

He said a "different set of problems" have been raised for West Asia, the Gulf and the Middle East, "where we have a situation" of under-payment or non-payment of wages and maltreatment of Indian professionals and workers.

Jaishankar asserted that the Indian embassies are very active and carry out regular reviews.