Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra Lootera dulha ran profiles on multiple matrimonial sites

Maharashtra: 'Lootera dulha' ran profiles on multiple matrimonial sites

Updated on: 17 August,2024 07:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma

Cops are investigating if fraud groom has cheated others

Maharashtra: ‘Lootera dulha’ ran profiles on multiple matrimonial sites

Harjeet Singh

Maharashtra: ‘Lootera dulha’ ran profiles on multiple matrimonial sites
The ‘lootera dulha’ Mohit Chaddha, who has been booked along with his two accomplices by Lonavla city police, created multiple profiles with the same credentials on different matrimonial sites to deceive women. Chaddha and his accomplices, Harjeet Singh and Satish Rao, trapped a Ludhiana-based family, drugged them, and looted them in Lonavla earlier this week.


Officers privy to the investigation suspect that the Ludhiana-based family may not be the only victims of Chaddha and his gang. “They must have cheated others too because we have found his profiles on different matrimonial sites,” said an officer.




The nine members of the Ludhiana-based family were offered spiked milkshakes, which they consumed, rendering them unconscious for more than 18 hours. Chaddha and his accomplices escaped with their belongings, including iPhones and cash totalling Rs 12 lakh.

Investigators are also reviewing multiple CCTV footage from the area where the Ludhiana-based family stayed in a rented villa in Lonavla. After drugging the nine family members, Chaddha and his accomplices fled in an auto-rickshaw. The police are examining CCTV footage along the route taken by Chaddha’s accomplices.

“We are checking if anyone else is involved in this case. We are investigating where the fraudsters bought the milkshakes from and how the drinks were spiked. Additionally, we will question the auto-rickshaw driver to determine if he is also part of this organised crime,” another officer added.

Driving license of Harjeet Singh
Driving license of Harjeet Singh

“The mobile phones of Harjeet Singh and two young women from the victim’s family were switched off in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Pune,” said another officer involved in the investigation, who requested anonymity. Chaddha and his accomplices have been regularly switching on and off the stolen cell phones.

After being left stranded in an unfamiliar place, the Ludhiana-based family returned to their hometown. “We had flown to Mumbai but returned to Ludhiana by train in a general compartment as we had no money left. We were emotionally and financially drained within a few days… this was a horrible experience for all of us,” said the victim.

Lonavla city police in-charge Suhas Jagtap told mid-day that the cups containing the spiked milkshakes have been collected from the villa and sent for forensic analysis to determine what kind of drug was used. “The forensic report is awaited,” Jagtap added.

Driving license of Satish Rao
Driving license of Satish Rao

The 41-year-old woman had met Chaddha on a matrimonial site last month and quickly decided to meet him in Mumbai without verifying his credentials. The woman, whose two children live with her after she divorced her husband, had flown to Mumbai with her family members and friends to arrange her marriage with Chaddha. However, the Ludhiana-based family was looted by the fraudsters, who stayed with them for a few days at the villa in Lonavla, enjoying water park rides, strolls, and drinks together.

Chaddha uses an international number to talk with his victims, pretending to be settled abroad. “He would only make WhatsApp audio and video calls instead of texting on the messaging app. His uncle Singh has an Indian number, which I have given to the police,” said the victim. The call data records (CDRs) of Chaddha’s uncle Singh are being retrieved by investigators. “The CDR will be crucial in this case,” another officer said.

