Accused Ayush Virendra Jha and Manoj Tope, both 19, allegedly killed victim Yogesh Ravi Sharma at Retibunder area on November 25 and buried the body at Kalher

Representational Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Two youths held for killing 16-year-old boy in Thane x 00:00

Two youths have been arrested for killing 16-year-old boy in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

An official said the police in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday arrested two young men from Bhiwandi for allegedly killing a 16-year-old boy over past enmity, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accused Ayush Virendra Jha and Manoj Tope, both 19, allegedly killed victim Yogesh Ravi Sharma at Retibunder area on November 25 and buried the body at Kalher, the official said, reported PTI.

The police began a probe after Sharma's mother complained about her missing son. After working on intelligence and technical inputs, they zeroed in on Jha and Tope, he said, reported PTI.

Senior inspector Bharat Kamat of the Narpoli police station said they have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections, including 302 (murder) against the duo, reported PTI.

The body, which had stab injuries, has been exhumed and sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said, reported PTI.

The police did not elaborate on the enmity between the duo and the victim, reported PTI.

In another case, a 35-year-old man allegedly killed his wife after a monetary dispute, packed the body in a drum and threw it in a forest area in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The incident took place on Sunday and following a complaint by the family of the 32-year-old victim, the man was arrested on Monday, they said, reported PTI.

The couple was married for 12 years and the accused, resident of Titwala area, used to frequently harass his wife and demanded money from her parents, an official from Kalyan rural police station said, reported PTI.

The woman's family had already given Rs 80,000 to the man. He wanted Rs 2 lakh for buying an auto-rickshaw which they could not give, he said, reported PTI.

The couple quarrelled frequently over this and other issues, reported PTI.

On Sunday, the man allegedly hit on his wife's head with an iron rod and then strangulated her to death with a rope, the official said, reported PTI.

The man then packed the body in a large drum, transported it to a forest in an auto-rickshaw near Ambernath and threw it there, he said, reported PTI.

On Monday, the woman's mother called the man after not getting any response from her daughter, reported PTI.

The man told her that he had killed her daughter and thrown the body in a forest, and that he was already at a police station, the official said, reported PTI.

Based on the information, local police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to a government hospital for post-mortem, reported PTI.

The man was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), the police said, adding a probe was on into the case, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)