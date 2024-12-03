Breaking News
Mumbai: 18-year-old goldsmith dies after machine falls on him at Zaveri Bazaar factory

Updated on: 03 December,2024 09:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

The police have registered an FIR against the owner of the gold making company and no arrest has been made yet, an official said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
An 18-year-old goldsmith tragically lost his life allegedly after a heavy machine fell on him in a gold factory in Zaveri Bazaar of south Mumbai, the police said on Tuesday.


The incident took place on the night of December 2, an official said.


The deceased, identified as Anupam Ghosh, was working in the factory when the accident occurred, the official said.


According to the Lokmanya Tilak Marg (LT Marg) Police, the factory owner and four other individuals have been booked for causing death by negligence under Section 106 (Death by negligence) of the BNS.

A complaint was lodged by Soumya Roy, a 23-year-old coworker of Ghosh, who is also from West Bengal, the official said.

Both Ghosh and Roy had come to Mumbai in search of work and were employed in the same gold making company, a police official said.

The LT Marg police said that the factory had a space allocated for its employees to rest.

“At night when the incident took place a few employees were resting and one employee accidentally pushed his leg on the heavy machine. The machine then fell on Anupam Ghosh, he was taken to the hospital and the doctors, however he was declared dead after receiving the initial treatment," said an official. 

“We have registered an FIR against the owner of the company and 4 others and we are investigating the matter,” the police official said.

