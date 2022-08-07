Breaking News
Mumbai: 50-year-old security guard held for allegedly molesting 40-year-old female beggar in Khar

Updated on: 07 August,2022 07:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Mumbai Police arrested a 50-year-old security guard of a high-profile society in Khar for allegedly molesting a 40-year-old beggarwoman when she was in asleep on the footpath outside the society. The police stated that the accused used to give food to the victim daily and also allowed her to sleep on the footpath outside the society at night.

The accused was identified as Ramchandra Sahebdin Gautam, a resident of Uttar Pradesh and working as a security guard at a high-profile society in Khar West. According to the police, the incident was captured on the CCTV cameras installed on the society's entrance gate.

Also Read: Mumbai: 35-year-old BMC staffer held for raping woman after promising marriage


As per the police officials, for the last few days, the accused Ramchandra Gautam was allowing the victim woman to sleep near the society area. Later, he also served her food which he collected from the residents on a daily basis.

"Last week, on August 2, while the victim was in deep sleep at 1 pm on the footpath, the accused Gautam slept next to her. Later, he removed the blanket and tried to rape the victim. The beggar woman woke and shouted loudly for help. The local residents rushed to the spot while Gautam managed to flee away from the spot," said a police official from Khar police station.

The society approached the Khar police and registered the FIR against the accused Gautam. On Saturday late night, Khar police managed to arrest the accused. He was produced in the Bandra holiday court on Sunday and remanded in police custody.

