Mumbai: Alert lawyer foils Rs 80 lakh fraud bid

The fraudsters impersonated workers of a well-known logistics company and claimed that an FIR had been filed against the Mumbai-based lawyer.

A quick-thinking lawyer from Mumbai foiled an attempt by scammers to rob her of Rs 80 lakh by impersonating representatives of a large logistics firm and police authorities, according to police.

On Monday, the fraudsters called the 30-year-old woman, falsely stating that a shipment she was about to transport to Iran contained the synthetic drug LSD. They impersonated workers of a well-known logistics company and claimed that an FIR had been filed against her. They asked for her Aadhaar and PAN card information to address the dispute, reported PTI.

According to the report, the scammers then allegedly connected her to a person posing as a senior police official investigating the case. To settle the falsified accusations, they told her to transfer Rs 80 lakh from her bank account to a designated account.

To lend legitimacy to their scam, the fraudsters emailed her an agreement form. Despite giving in to pressure and initially disclosing her bank account information, the lawyer became suspicious and decided to report the incident to the authorities.

She went to the Bandra police station and filed a report on Monday. Following her report, a case was filed against the culprits, and an investigation has begun, the PTI report added.

Meanwhile, in another incident of fraud, an owner of an investment firm from Thane district has been booked by police for defrauding investors by promising them hefty profits on shares. The accused identified as Pratik Remne reportedly has defrauded several people of Rs 44 lakhs.

According to another PTI report, Remne has siphoned off money from at least 17 persons. An FIR was registered against him but no arrest has been made so far, a police official told PTI.

Reportedly, Remne allegedly promised the investors a monthly interest of 20 per cent through the share market to make them deposit money in his firm. The alleged fraud took place between October 2023 and March 2024, the PTI report added.

According to the report, the official said that Remne not only failed to give promised returns but did not refund the deposited amount. The official told PTI, "Remne's firm failed to give the promised returns and didn't refund the deposited amount as well. In some instances, cheques issued to investors bounced due to insufficient funds."

According to the report, the official said that Remne and his staff shut the office located in Dombivli and have been untraceable.

Per the report, the police registered a case on March 25 under relevant Sections of Indian Penal Code for cheating and other charges.