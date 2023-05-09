Mumbai: Caretaker held for killing octogenarian at Santacruz home, decamping with gold chain

According to the Mumbai Police, on Monday, the Santacruz Police got information that an 85-year-old man, a senior doctor, was allegedly killed at his residence and his recently hired caretaker was found missing

Representational Pic

The Santacruz Police in Mumbai on Tuesday said that hours after a Nepal based caretaker allegedly killed an octogenarian at his residence and fled away with his gold chain with rudraksh, the officials were successful in nabbing the culprit in Gujarat while he was in process of fleeing away in a long distance train.

According to the police, on Monday, the Santacruz Police got information that an 85-year-old man, a senior doctor, was allegedly killed at his residence and his recently hired caretaker was found missing. The police had formed several teams to track the suspect, the teams were led by senior police inspector Rajendra Kane of the Santacruz Police. The cops found that the suspect was identified as Krishna Manbahadur Periyar, 25, a native of Nepal.

The investigators found that Periyar was hired as a caretaker on May 1 through an agency from where the officials gathered more of his information. The police also informed the railway police after studying the technical clues and finding that he had boarded a long distance train. The police suspected that he may be on his way to Nepal and began to track him.

Meanwhile, the officials with the help of the local police in Gujarat and the railway police got his travel details and he was apprehended in Gujarat. The Santacruz Police on Tuesday brought him back to Mumbai and officially placed him under arrest, the police said.

"It has been found that he had fled away with a gold chain of the deceased and a watch. Further investigations in the matter are being done," an official said.

On the day of the incident, the deceased was sleeping in his bedroom. Periyar was sleeping on the floor. His cook, who comes in at 8 am, when reached the room to give him tea, she found him lying on the bed, with his hands and legs tied up with bed sheets. The police was informed about the incident that swung into action and located the culprit, police sources said.