The businessman who flew from Mumbai on August 27 discovered the theft after arriving at Jaipur International Airport

A flyer on a domestic flight has claimed to have lost Rs 10 lakh cash to theft from his baggage that he checked in at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Terminal 2. The incident allegedly happened when the flyer, a businessman from Thane, was travelling from Mumbai to Jaipur on Air India Express Flight on August 27.

The businessman arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Terminal 2 early in the morning and handed over his purple-coloured bag at the check-in counter before boarding the flight.

On his arrival at Jaipur International Airport at 9 am, he discovered that his bag had been tampered with. Upon inspection, he found that a yellow bag containing R10 lakh cash (in two bundles of R5 lakh each) was missing, according to an officer from Sahar police station.

After returning to Mumbai, the businessman reported the theft to the Sahar police station. He stated that the money was intended for ongoing construction work in his village."We have recorded his statement and registered a case under relevant sections, including Section 303(2) of the BNS. We are currently investigating the case by reviewing CCTV footage and searching for the culprit," the officer said.

