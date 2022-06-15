Mumbai: Four disabled persons held for allegedly raping 19-year-old woman in Kurla

'One of the accused is a relative of the woman,' says a police official from Nehrunagar police station, Kurla

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Four disabled persons including a man with hundred per cent visual impairment were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman.

"One of the accused is a relative of the woman," said a police official from Nehrunagar police station, Kurla. The arrested accused were identified as S Khan (name changed) who is related to the woman, Jarman Faizul Sheikh (36), Manibur Sheikh (44) and Tariq Sheikh (44). Another accused, who is blind, is wanted in the case.

