Police suspected that the kidnappers were armed with 'airgun' and kidnapped the owner by allegedly threatening him. The police have launched a manhunt to search the suspects and have been trying to locate the hotel owner, police sources said

The spot where the incident took place. Pic/Shirish Vaktania

Listen to this article Mumbai: Hotel owner kidnapped in Andheri, police launch manhunt to find suspects x 00:00

A hotel owner in Mumbai was allegedly kidnapped by the four unknown suspects from MIDC area in Andheri east on Monday afternoon, the police said.

Police suspected that the kidnappers were armed with 'airgun' and kidnapped the owner by allegedly threatening him. The police have launched a manhunt to search the suspects and have been trying to locate the hotel owner, police sources said.

The incident took place at Hotel Veera Residency located at Sir Mathuradas Vasanji Road at Chakala at Andheri East. Police also found an airgun plastic bullet from inside the hotel. The MIDC police and crime branch reached the spot and began investigating the matter after receiving the information, sources added.

According to the police officials, the incident occurred on Monday afternoon between 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm when four unknown men came to the hotel.

Also Read: Mumbai Police issues preventive orders for city around airport, airspace

The four suspects had a heated argument with the owner of the hotel and later they removed a suspected airgun to threaten him. They then allegedly took the owner along with him in a car, the police sources said.

The Police said during the commotion, the suspects also fired in the air outside the hotel.

Police sources added, it is suspected that the hotel owner and the unknown suspects may have had some dispute over money leading to the incident. The police are in process to register an FIR. Further details of the case are awaited.