Mumbai: Logging into app store lands wanted burglar in custody

Updated on: 27 February,2025 07:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Accused used his email ID, which was under surveillance, to access Google Play on wife’s new phone; the Andheri police managed to track him and alerted the Varanasi police which attempted to arrest him

Mumbai: Logging into app store lands wanted burglar in custody

Ubaid Khan who had committed multiple house break-ins a year ago in custody of police

The Andheri police have arrested a serial house breaker—Ubaid Haider Ali Khan, 25—after he gifted a mobile phone to his newlywed wife and linked his email ID that was under surveillance. Google alerted the police about the login, which helped track him down in Darbhanga, Bihar.


Khan, a resident of Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, had committed multiple house break-ins a year ago, targeting around 13-15 houses in Andheri before fleeing to Varanasi. The Andheri police managed to track him and alerted the Varanasi police which attempted to arrest him. However, Khan managed to escape from custody and has been on the run since.


Ubaid Haider Ali Khan, the accused
Incident that led to arrest

On the night of April 13, 2024, between 11.30 pm and 7.00 am on April 14, 2024, unknown suspects broke into multiple homes in Sakinabai Chawl, Parsiwada (Chakala) in Andheri East. The burglars forcibly broke the door locks of complainant Angelo D’Souza, 45, and his neighbours Aatish Walavalkar, Yogesh Deoras, and Clory Anil D’Souza. The accused stole gold jewellery and cash amounting to approximately Rs 8 lakh. Following the incident, the Andheri police registered an FIR under Sections 454 (house-breaking/house-trespass to commit an offence), 457 (burglary), and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code, against an unknown person. 

Escape, year-long hunt

The police identified Khan as the suspect using footage from multiple CCTV cameras installed in the area. After committing the crime, Khan escaped by train to Varanasi. The Andheri police alerted the Chandoli Railway Police, who managed to detain him briefly. However, he escaped before he could be formally arrested. Since then, he has been absconding for about 11 months. 

Tracking the accused

A police officer said, “A few days ago, Khan got married and gifted his wife a new mobile phone. While setting up the phone, he used his email ID to log in to Google Play. Since the Andheri police had informed Google about Khan’s email ID, the system immediately alerted the police. His location was traced to Darbhanga. We traced his wife and, with her help, managed to arrest Khan.” Khan has multiple burglary cases registered against him in Mumbai, including at Shivaji Park, Mahim, Kurla, and R A K Marg police stations.  

The arrest

Under the guidance of DCP (Zone X) Sachin Gunjal, ACP Shashikant Bhosale of Andheri Division, and Senior PI Ramesh Bhame, a special investigation team was formed, led by PSI Kishor Parkale and PSI Pawar. The team included Police Constables Pednekar, Suryavanshi, Shinde, Londhe, Mhatre, More, Babar, and a woman constable, Gomes.

The team analysed government and private CCTV footage, used technical expertise, and gathered intelligence inputs. It was revealed that Khan frequently changed locations between Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar to evade arrest. On February 10, the police received confirmed information that Khan was in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. A team was dispatched to nab Khan, who was arrested on Sunday and brought to Mumbai on transit remand. 

Stolen property recovered

The police recovered gold jewellery worth R4.5 lakh and R20,000 in cash from Khan. Investigations to recover the remaining stolen property are underway. Khan is currently in police custody and authorities are probing his involvement in other burglary cases.

