The accused on October 6 broke into a flat in Dahisar West and stole gold and silver ornaments worth about Rs 16.55 lakh

The accused was arrested from a school premises in Virar

The MHB police in Borivli have arrested a 62-year-old man for allegedly stealing gold and silver ornaments from a flat in Dahisar West.

According to the police, on October 6, the accused broke into a flat in the Villa Building located on Jaywant Sawant Road in Dahisar West and stole gold and silver ornaments worth about Rs 16.55 lakh.

Police said that the accused, identified as Manoj Mahendrasingh Chitalia, had been involved in more than 60 cases of burglary in Mumbai and its surrounding areas. He was arrested on October 9 from Virar.

Following the incident, a case was registered at MHB police station on the complaint of a 52-year-old woman.

Under the guidance of Zone XI Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anand Bhoite, and senior inspector Mahesh Balwantrao, sub-inspector Nilesh Patil and his team began their investigation and traced the accused in Virar.

“During the investigation, CCTV footage of the building and its surroundings was reviewed. Although the suspect was visible, identifying him was difficult as he was wearing a mask. After committing the crime, the suspect took a local train to Virar,” said an officer at MHB police station.

A police officer stationed in Virar identified Chitalia and provided information about his whereabouts. He was found living on the premises of a school in Munshi Nagar, Annapada.

“The police laid a trap and successfully apprehended him,” said another officer.

The police said that the accused stole 176 grams of gold ornaments and around 1.670 kilograms of silver worth around Rs 16,55,000, of which around 90.140 gram gold and one kilogram silver ornaments valued at Rs 8.25 lakh have been recovered.

During interrogation, Chitalia confessed to the burglary at David Building and other areas within the jurisdiction of the MHB police station in recent months.

It was also revealed that the accused had spent more than half of his life committing theft. “He does not have a home of his own, and jail has become his second abode, where he has spent many years. The accused admitted that he uses the money from his thefts to fuel his addiction to alcohol and other intoxicants,” the officer added.