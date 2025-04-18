Mumbai: Man detained for molesting woman inside BEST bus

A police official on Thursday said that a 31-year-old man was detained for allegedly molesting a woman inside a BEST bus

A police official on Thursday said that a 31-year-old man was detained for allegedly molesting a woman inside a BEST bus, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place on April 10 when the bus was on its way from Prabhadevi to Worli, the official added.

"He had touched the woman passenger inappropriately. After she approached Worli police station, CCTV footage etc was checked and we found that the man had alighted at Worli. We also found he was working in a shipping firm in the area," the official told PTI.

Bandra East resident Irfan Hussain Shaikh was detained by a team of Crime Branch Unit III from his office in Worli, he said, reported PTI.

He has been charged with molestation and other offences, the official added.

BEST e-bus catches fire outside Churchgate station; blaze doused, no one hurt

Meanwhile, an electric BEST bus caught fire late Thursday night near Churchgate station in south Mumbai, though no one was hurt in the incident, a civic official said, reported PTI.

The incident took place at 9:50 pm outside platform number 4 of Churchgate station on Maharshi Karve road and the blaze was doused some time later after four fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles were deployed, he said, reported PTI.

The fire was triggered by short circuit in the battery section of the bus, the official informed.

"No one was hurt in the incident. BEST bus MH-01 DR 1327 was moving towards J Mehta road on route number 121. All eight passengers as well as driver and conductor were evacuated safely immediately after the driver noticed a smell emanating from his cabin. The bus was gutted in the fire," he said, reported PTI.

The bus was on wet lease from a private operator, he added.

Meanwhile, railway officials said trains were operated from platforms number 1,2 and 3 during the fire as a precautionary measure.

After the blaze was put out at 10:31pm, trains were operated from platform number 4, they added.

In another incident, a BEST e-bus rammed into a road divider in Anand Nagar in neighbouring Thane district, leaving a few passengers injured.

"The mishap took place at 8:15pm after the driver lost control of the wet leased vehicle. The bus was on route number 700 from Magathane depot in Borivali East to Thane East. The doors of the vehicle got jammed on impact and passengers had to alight after breaking a window," a BEST spokesperson said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)