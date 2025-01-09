The accused called the girl to his friend's house in the Vashi Naka locality on the pretext of giving her money to buy new clothes

An official said that Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly molesting his 15-year-old niece in the Chembur area in Mumbai, reported news agency PTI.

The accused called the girl to his friend's house in the Vashi Naka locality on the pretext of giving her money to buy new clothes. He spiked her drink and molested her after she fell unconscious, the official said while sharing an update on the Mumbai crime, reported PTI.

The man also recorded a video of the act and circulated it on social media, the official said while sharing an update on the Mumbai crime.

Based on primary information, police have registered an FIR against the accused under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, he said.

Thane man kills brother after fight over Rs 500

A 32-year-old man allegedly killed his younger brother after an argument over Rs 500 in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said, reported PTI.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in the Kalyan area, they said, adding the accused has been arrested.

The accused, Salim Shamim Khan, who was inebriated, got enraged when his brother Naseem Khan (27) confronted him for taking Rs 500 from his pocket without permission, an official from Bazarpeth police station said, reported PTI.

The argument escalated and the accused allegedly stabbed his younger brother to death with a knife, he said.

Their mother later alerted the authorities about the incident.

Based on her statement, the accused was arrested on Wednesday and booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 103(1) (murder).

The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and a probe was on into the case, the police added.

Toddler dies as college student loses balance, falls on her

A two-year-old girl died of serious head injuries after a college student lost balance and fell on her while playfully chatting with his friend near the toddler in Mumbai's Juhu locality, a police official said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

The student, Harshad Gaurav (aged around 20), has been booked by the police for causing death by negligence.

According to the Juhu police station official, the incident took place last Thursday (January 2) when the girl, Vidhi Agrahari, was playing near a shop owned by her family. Gaurav and his friend Shahnawaz Ansari were also chatting near the shop, reported PTI.

The girl's mother asked the duo not to play so close to the child and go somewhere else, but they ignored her advice. The student and his friend Ansari were having a light-hearted chat and pushing each other out of fun when the former lost balance and fell on the toddler, said the official, reported PTI.

The girl suffered serious head injuries and was admitted to Cooper Hospital, where she succumbed two days later (January 4), he said.

(With inputs from PTI)