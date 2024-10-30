Breaking News
Mumbai Police busts gang of mobile phone thieves who targeted people during Ganpati immersion 5 held

Updated on: 30 October,2024 08:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Taking advantage of crowding, the gang targeted devotees during annual immersion of Ganesh idols at Girgaon Chowpatty (sea front) and its adjoining areas in South Mumbai, he said

Representational Pic/File

As many as five members of an organised gang of thieves involved in stealing mobile phones of people during Ganpati immersion in Mumbai have been arrested, a police official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.


Taking advantage of crowding, the gang targeted devotees during annual immersion of Ganesh idols at Girgaon Chowpatty (sea front) and its adjoining areas in South Mumbai, he said.


According to the VP Road police station official, the thieves were nabbed from different locations in Mumbai and adjoining Gujarat.


Around 70 mobile phones worth Rs 4,70 lakh were recovered from their possession, he said, adding the arrested accused are residents of Lower Parel, Kamathipura and other localities in South Mumbai, as per the PTI.

During probe, police found all the thieves had multiple cases registered against them in different police stations. The gang was busted after police launched a probe on receiving multiple complaints of mobile thefts.

Police formed a special team, scanned multiple CCTV cameras installed at different locations and acted on technical evidence to zero-in on the accused, said the official.

They were booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 303(2) that deals with punishment for theft, he added, the news agency reported.

3 held from Rajasthan, their minor accomplice detained for creating fake FB accounts of cops

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the police in Maharashtra's Nagpur have arrested three members of a Rajasthan-based gang and detained their minor accomplice allegedly involved in creating fake Facebook accounts of some senior cops in the state and duping people, an official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The police busted the gang and arrested the accused on Tuesday, he said.

The trio was identified as Rakmuddin Khan Shafi Khan, Shakir Khan Kasam Khan and Innas Khan Nijruddin Khan, all residents of Kota Khurd in Rajasthan, he said.

"It was in February that the gang members created a fake Facebook account of Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr Ravinder Singal. Using the fake profile, they sent friend requests to different users, including Mohammad Yasir Bashir, a resident of Nagpur," he said, as per the PTI.

(with PTI inputs) 

