On August 27, a Water Kingdom employee noticed that several passes used to enter the park were fake. FILE PIC/WATER KINGDOM

A case has been registered at Gorai police station involving an unknown accused in a Rs 72 lakh fraud, wherein fake passes were created and sold under the name of Water Kingdom. The scam was uncovered last month when a staff member discovered several counterfeit gift voucher passes and reported the matter to the authorities.

According to the police FIR, Water Kingdom entry passes are priced at Rs 1,450. However, in 2023, the operating company launched promotional schemes, offering passes at a discounted rate of Rs 900 to authorised dealers. These dealers then sold the passes to customers, earning a profit of Rs 100 to Rs 200 per pass.

“For 2023 and 2024, the company issued approximately 65,000 gift voucher passes under this scheme, with six-digit barcodes, sold through authorised agents. In 2024 and 2025, the company launched another scheme, producing 1,05,000 gift voucher passes, of which 77,500 were distributed to agents. This new batch had been updated with seven-digit barcodes,” said an officer from Gorai police station.

On August 27, a Water Kingdom employee noticed several used passes and informed the complainant that these were fake. Upon further investigation, the complainant realised that while the serial numbers on the 2023–2024 passes began with a ‘9’ and were six digits long, serial numbers on the counterfeit passes also started with a ‘9’ but had seven digits.

A thorough check revealed that around 86,572 gift voucher passes were used during 2023 and 2024, out of which 8,700 were found to be fake. “Records indicate that these fraudulent passes have been in circulation since April 2024. The use of these 8,700 fake passes has caused Water Kingdom a loss of Rs 72 lakh,” said an officer from Gorai police.

Following the complainant’s written report, the Gorai police registered a case against unknown individuals and began an investigation under the guidance of DCP Anand Bhoite of Zone XI, the officer added.

