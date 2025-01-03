A 41-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly murdering her 62-year-old mother with a knife in a fit of rage on January 2. The accused confessed to the crime at the police station.

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Woman arrested for allegedly murdering her mother in fit of rage x 00:00

The Chunabhatti police have arrested a 41-year-old woman for allegedly murdering her 62-year-old mother in a fit of rage.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Chunabhatti police, the incident occurred on January 2. After committing the crime, the accused approached the police station to surrender. "The mother had come to Qureshi Nagar to meet her elder daughter. The accused arrived there and killed her 62-year-old mother, Sabina Bano Azar Shaikh.

She used a knife to commit the crime. The accused then approached the police station and confessed to the crime. We are investigating whether she was mentally fit or not," the police said.

The Chunabhatti police revealed that the accused and the victim lived in Mumbra. "The mother-daughter duo lived in the Mumbra area.

The accused told us that she was upset because her mother loved her elder daughter more, and this led her to take the extreme step of killing her," the police said.

"The victim and the accused had come to the elder sister's place.

The accused and the victim got into a verbal altercation. The accused told her mother that she loved her elder daughter more, and in a fit of rage, she killed her with a knife," the police added.

The victim was taken to the nearest hospital, where doctors declared her dead. "Shaikh was taken to the nearest hospital, and the doctors declared her dead. Her body will be sent for postmortem analysis. We have registered a murder case and are investigating the matter," the police concluded.