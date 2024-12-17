The Government Railway Police (GRP) had registered an offence against person, an official said

Video grab of the man inside the train

In a shocking incident, a naked man barged in a Mumbai AC local train at Ghatkopar station on Tuesday, triggering panic among commuters.

The person, completely naked, boarded the train near the women's section and commutes forced the train halt at the station till he was deboarded. Some of the passengers also shot a video of the incident.

A team of ticket checkers forced him out of the train.

A team of officials is examining CCTV footage to check on the movements of the man.

An official said that the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday registered an offence against unidentified person under section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) that deals with obscene acts and songs in public places and section 162 of the Indian Railway Act that deals with the entry of men into places reserved for women on trains.