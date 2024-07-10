Navi Mumbai: Fake cops who stole Rs 13 lakh from jeweller’s staffer nabbed

Goods worth Rs 12,27,300, including police board, lathis, caps, recovered from accused

The accused in the custody of the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch



The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested seven people who kidnapped and looted a jeweller’s employee of R13 lakh while impersonating police officers. The accused had told a friend of the jeweller on Facebook that he was selling gold biscuits at an extremely low rate and to come to Kharghar to buy them. According to the police, the incident took place on June 26 in front of the Bharatseth Thakur library in Sector 8, Kharghar when the jeweller Ravindra Chaudhary, 50; the friend Sunil Ingale; and employee Ratan Singh Rathod were waiting for one Raj Patel near a hotel.

“Shortly after they visited the spot, an SUV arrived and fake cops got out of the vehicle. After confirming that the trio had come with money, they dragged Rathod, who was carrying a bag containing Rs 13 lakh, inside the vehicle and drove him towards Kopar. After assaulting him and snatching the bag, they dropped him off somewhere,” said a police officer. Soon after the incident, Rathod called Chaudhary and informed him about what had happened. The jeweller then approached the police and a case was registered at the Kharghar police station for dacoity and theft.

Amit Kale, deputy commissioner of police, Navi Mumbai Crime Branch, said, “We formed different teams and started the investigation. After two days of technical investigation, we found that the SUV car had a fake number plate. The accused had been seen coming to the spot on two motorcycles apart from an Ertiga. Based on the technical analysis compiled at the scene of the incident, it was concluded that the crime was committed by eight to 10 accused, and three teams of the Central Cell have arrested the seven accused from Dombivli, Kalyan and Navi Mumbai,” said Kale.

The arrested accused are Raj alias Mohmand Asif Mohmand Ghalib Shaikh, 40; Vishal Bajirao Tupe, 21; Rohit Rajaram Shelar, 26; Nilesh Balu Bange, 36; Shivaji Maruti Chikane, 40; Vishal Ganpat Chorge, 36; and Delir Sajid Khan, 46. “Goods worth R12,27,300, including the car, police board used in the car, lathis and caps have been seized from the accused as well as R69,000 in cash have been seized from the accused. Of the seven four have committed similar crimes in Govandi, Bhiwandi, Rabale and Sanpada. They were all out on bail. We suspect a few others are involved in the matter,” said Kale.