The accused stopped answering and did not return the money when the victims, who were all Kharghar locals, questioned about the job placements

Six people have been charged by the police for defrauding job seekers in Navi Mumbai of Rs1.31 crore by making false promises of clerical jobs with the Indian Railways. According to a Kharghar police station official, the accused targeted 20 victims between September 2022 and April 2023 and obtained the money through cash and digital transfers, reported PTI.

According to the PTI report, one of the accused misappropriated the funds to construct a home in Kolhapur. The accused stopped answering and did not return the money when the victims, who were all Kharghar locals, questioned about the job placements. The victims went to the police after realising they had been duped.

A first information report was filed under several provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including sections 34 (common intention), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 420 (cheating). The accused is being sought by the police, the report added.

Two cheated of Rs 16.4 lakh in cryptocurrency fraud, 10 booked

In another case of cheating from Thane, the city police have launched a case against ten individuals who reportedly defrauded a 71-year-old man and his companion of Rs 16.48 lakh by promising significant profits on cryptocurrency investments. Mumbra police say the offenders posed as representatives of a cryptocurrency corporation with offices in Mumbra and Dombivli.

The accused convinced the victims, Chembur residents from Mumbai, to invest in cryptocurrency in March of last year. Over time, they transferred Rs 16.48 lakh to the crooks but received no returns or their original investment back. When the victims realised the swindle, they filed a complaint with the police, another PTI report stated.

Reportedly, the ten accused, who are residents of Thane's Diva and Dombivli localities and Uttar Pradesh, have been booked on different allegations, including cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Duo booked for duping with fake letters promising jobs at Mumbai hospital

Mumbai Police have filed a case against a man and a woman for allegedly defrauding two people by sending them phoney letters advertising jobs at a private hospital in Mumbai, according to the PTI. According to the report, in May, a person contacted the Andheri hospital and claimed to have been recruited for a position in the computer billing department. The hospital examined the 'appointment letter' he was holding and discovered it to be forged, according to the official.



He explained to the personnel that he had met a woman at the hospital and paid her Rs 20,000 for the job. The hospital reported the incident to the police.

In its police complaint, the hospital stated that a lady approached them in July with a 'offer letter' to work as a 'Trainee Embryologist'. The hospital discovered that the letter was once again forged. She informed the hospital staff that she had given Rs 50,000 to a man for the job, according to a Versova police station official.

Based on the hospital's allegation, police arrested the two accused on Tuesday under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for defrauding and forgery, he said, adding that an investigation is ongoing.