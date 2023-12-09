Breaking News
Navi Mumbai: Two booked for duping job aspirant of Rs 3 lakh

Updated on: 09 December,2023 01:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Representational Image

Police registered a case against two persons at Vashi in Navi Mumbai on Saturday for allegedly cheating a man of more than Rs 3 lakh on the promise of giving a job, an official said, reported news agency PTI.


The accused, Awadhesh Tiwari and Raj Pandey, collectively took Rs 3.25 lakh from the victim starting from October 2023, promising to give a job in the merchant navy, he said, reported PTI.


"Despite taking the money, they failed to act on their promise," the official of Vashi police station said, reported PTI.


Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's father, who works as a house painter, an offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) was registered, he said, reported PTI.

In another case, a 22-year-old man allegedly killed a watchman at Sanpada in Navi Mumbai in the wee hours of Friday for refusing to give a matchstick to him, an official said, reported PTI.

The accused, Mohammad Adil Azamali Sheikh, is a resident of Turbhe Naka, he said, reported PTI.

"When Sheikh was passing by a rickshaw stand on Belapur Road, he asked for a matchstick from the 53-year-old victim Prasad Bhanusingh Khadka, but the latter did not give any. This angered Sheikh. He picked up a big stone and hit it on the victim's head," the police official said, adding that the incident took place around 1.45 am, reported PTI.

The victim died on the spot and his body was later sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said, reported PTI.

The accused was arrested and an offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) was registered against him, he said, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man from Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra lost nearly Rs 28 lakh after he was allegedly lured into gold trading with "high" returns, an official said on Friday, reported PTI.

In his complaint, the Nerul resident said he was contacted by some people who promised him excellent returns if he traded in gold through their website, reported PTI.

The accused allegedly persuaded the complainant to shell out Rs 28.35 lakh between October and November of this year, reported PTI.

However, when he neither received any returns nor got back the invested money, the man approached the cyber police of Navi Mumbai on Thursday, reported PTI.

A case has been registered against owners of three mobile numbers and a website host but no arrests have been made yet, the official added, reported PTI. 

(With inputs from PTI)

