Seven held with heroin mephedrone worth Rs 132 cr in Mumbai
Seven held with heroin, mephedrone worth Rs 1.32 cr in Mumbai

Updated on: 20 April,2024 07:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Acting on a tip-off, the police's anti-narcotics cell (ANC) conducted the raids in Malad, Vasai and Kurla

The Mumbai police arrested seven people and seized heroin and mephedrone worth Rs 1.32 crore following raids in different parts of the city on Saturday, an official said, reported news agency PTI.


Acting on a tip-off, the police's anti-narcotics cell (ANC) conducted the raids in Malad, Vasai and Kurla, the official said.


During the first raid in Malad, the ANC recovered heroin worth Rs 1.24 crore and arrested four persons, while three others were nabbed in subsequent raids and seized mephedrone worth Rs 12 lakh from their possession, he said, reported PTI.


The ANC has so far this year registered 24 cases, arrested 62 accused and seized drugs worth Rs 31.6 crore, the official said, reported PTI.

The accused have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

In another case, a 44-year-old man from Navi Mumbai was allegedly duped of Rs 45.6 lakh by cyber fraudsters who lured him to invest in share trading, police said on Saturday, reported PTI.

The cyber police on Thursday registered a case against six persons under sections 419 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology (IT) Act, an official said.

The complainant, a resident of Panvel, came across a link called "Stock Loss Recovery" on Instagram and was routed to various groups involved in stock market trading, he said, reported PTI.

The official said the complainant started share trading and invested Rs 47 lakh in March and April.

The complainant's account reflected a balance of Rs 98 lakh, including the profits earned from trading. But when he attempted to withdraw the earnings, he was asked to pay 18 per cent of his profits, around Rs 7 lakh, he said, reported PTI.

Despite complying with the demand, the victim found that additional money was getting siphoned off from his account without authorisation, the official said.

The complainant managed to reclaim Rs 1.30 lakh but could not recover Rs 45.69 lakh, he said. 

(With inputs from PTI)

