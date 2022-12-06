×
Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde’s busy schedule costs BMC Rs 6 lakh/month
Mumbai: Measles vaccination goes slow with only 5 per cent kids getting dose in 3 days
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway: Spot where Cyrus Mistry died gets crash cushion
Mumbai: BMC to reach out to 40,000 hawkers for PM SVANidhi loan scheme
Civic school enrollments plummeted by 27 per cent in 10 yrs: Report

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > South Korean vlogger harassment case Court grants bail to two accused

South Korean vlogger harassment case: Court grants bail to two accused

Updated on: 06 December,2022 09:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The Bandra metropolitan court granted bail to the duo on a cash bond of Rs 15,000 each and directed them to cooperate with the investigation, their lawyer Zamir Khan said

South Korean vlogger harassment case: Court grants bail to two accused

Representational Pic


A court on Tuesday granted bail to two men arrested for allegedly harassing a South Korean vlogger and YouTuber while she was live streaming on a street in Khar in the metropolis.


The Bandra metropolitan court granted bail to the duo on a cash bond of Rs 15,000 each and directed them to cooperate with the investigation, their lawyer Zamir Khan said.



The detailed order was not available yet.


Also Read: Maha-K'taka border row: Will take this issue to HM Amit Shah, says Fadnavis

The accused have been booked under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

The duo were arrested hours after a video surfaced on social media last week showing the woman being sexually harassed in Khar area of Mumbai.

It showed a youth coming close to the vlogger and trying to pull her by holding her hand even when she protested. As the woman started walking away from the spot, the man again appeared on a motorcycle with a friend, offering her a lift, which she refused.

The police took notice of the incident after receiving the video on their Twitter handle and registered an FIR. The duo, aged 19 and 21 years, were nabbed from nearby Bandra.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai crime news maharashtra south korea sexual crime

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK