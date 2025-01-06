Breaking News
Two die in separate accidents in Goregaon area of Mumbai

Updated on: 06 January,2025 10:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

On Monday, a moped collided with a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) garbage truck early in the morning near Bhagat Singh Nagar

Two die in separate accidents in Goregaon area of Mumbai

Representational pic

Two people have died in separate accidents that occurred in Goregaon.


On Monday, a moped collided with a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) garbage truck early in the morning near Bhagat Singh Nagar.


The moped crashed into the rear wheel of the truck while speeding, the police said.


While the biker, identified as 26-year-old Akshay Paygude, died in the accident, Ajay Hathekar, 28, who was seated pillion, sustained injuries. According to the police, Paygude was not wearing a helmet.  

Goregaon Police said that the BMC truck driver was unaware of the accident. An officer stated that Paygude's body had been sent for post-mortem. The police are investigating whether the bikers were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. A case of accidental death has been registered.

In the second case, 18-year-old Sahil Zuzam lost his life on Sunday night when a truck collided with the motorcycle he was riding pillion on at Aarey Colony in Goregaon (East). The incident occurred around 9 pm when the truck, allegedly driven at high speed and carelessly by  Sirajuddin Mohammed Ayub Aga Syyed, hit the motorcycle. The motorcycle rider, 22-year-old Mahendra Ingle, sustained injuries in the accident.

Aarey Police have registered a case against the truck driver under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Patil said.

 

