Bollywood actor Dharmendra has been summoned by a Delhi court in a cheating case related to the Garam Dharam Dhaba franchise. The complaint alleges that he misled a businessman into investing in the franchise, leading to a financial dispute.

A Delhi court has summoned veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, alongside two other individuals, in a case of alleged cheating involving the Garam Dharam Dhaba franchise, as confirmed by the complainant's lawyer.

The order, issued by Judicial Magistrate Yashdeep Chahal, was passed following a complaint filed by Delhi businessman Sushil Kumar, who claimed he was misled into investing in the franchise. The 89-year-old actor, widely known for his roles in iconic Bollywood films, has been named in the case along with his co-accused. The case pertains to an incident where Kumar allegedly handed over a significant sum in the hopes of opening a franchise of the restaurant chain.

According to the complainant’s lawyer, D.D. Pandey, the judge noted that the evidence available on record, at least prima facie, indicates that the accused induced the complainant in furtherance of a common intent. The judge further observed that the elements of cheating were clearly established in this case. In the order passed on December 5, Magistrate Chahal highlighted that there appeared to be a valid case of cheating and criminal conspiracy against the accused individuals.

The court directed that the accused, including Dharmendra, appear before it on February 20, 2024. This order follows the presentation of documents linking the transaction to the Garam Dharam Dhaba. The judge also pointed out that the letter of intent involved in the case bore the logo of the restaurant chain, which further implicated the accused.

The complainant’s allegations date back to 2018, when the co-accused approached Sushil Kumar, presenting an opportunity to open a Garam Dharam Dhaba franchise along National Highway 24/National Highway 9 in Uttar Pradesh. Kumar claims that he was persuaded to hand over a cheque for Rs 17.70 lakh in September 2018 as part of the investment. However, following this payment, the accused reportedly ceased all communication, prompting Kumar to file the complaint.

As per PTI, the case remains under investigation, with the court set to review the matter further in the coming months. PTI reports that the involvement of Dharmendra and the other accused is expected to be scrutinised thoroughly during the proceedings.

(With inputs from PTI)