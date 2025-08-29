Once on verge of quitting his art, Sanjay Parhad now showcases Warli art across continents, with his next stop in Strasbourg; Since 2009, his works have been showcased across India and globally in countries including the UK, France, Switzerland, Malaysia, the US, Australia, Canada, Japan, and Sweden

On a recent road trip to Gujarat, we chanced upon Sanjay Parhad, a pioneer of Maharashtra’s iconic Warli art. Residing in a hamlet in Khambale, Vangaon, Parhad is among the torchbearers of this age-old tribal art. Warli paintings depict everyday village life — hunting, farming, fishing, marriages, festivals, and mythological tales. The tribal hamlets of Palghar, Talasari, Jawahar, and Dahanu remain the stronghold of this tradition, inspiring the next generation to carry the legacy forward.

Parhad’s home itself reflects his art. Sunlight dries his base, raindrops spark imagination, trees sway with his brushstrokes, and birds provide his music. His walls and entrance door are adorned with Warli motifs, while a simple table and floor serve as his canvas.

Travelling abroad

Since 2009, his works have been showcased across India and globally in countries including the UK, France, Switzerland, Malaysia, the US, Australia, Canada, Japan, and Sweden. His next exhibition is in Strasbourg, France, from September 15 to November 10.



Sanjay Parhad’s wife, Meena, with a Warli painting she created; Parhad showcases The Tree of Life painting at his Vangaon residence. PICS/SUNDARII IYER

When asked how his painting reached The London School of Economics (LSE), Sanjay Parhad said, “Someone called Ishrat Jahan contacted me when she was a student in London. For me, someone getting in touch with me from London was a big thing. She bought three paintings from me then.”

Ishrat Jahan, who worked with the Tribal Development Department of Maharashtra until 2020, recalled, “When I was studying at LSE, I showcased three of Parhad’s paintings during a presentation. My professor liked them very much. His ‘Tree of Life’ was bought by the International Inequalities Institute at LSE and displayed there.”

Struggles and setbacks

Parhad, 46, has faced a long struggle before recognition came his way. Deeply attached to Warli art, he dropped out of school after completing Std X. His family, with limited income from farming, opposed his choice. “After my marriage to Meena in 2004, I was at a crossroads as my income was not steady. In the mid-2000s, I started getting small orders, but they were not enough to feed my family,” he said.



Parhad with his daughter Sonal and son Shreyas at their residence

A major setback occurred when a corporate order was cancelled after he had borrowed money to purchase raw material, including natural colours made from cow dung, mud, flowers, and ash. “I suffered a huge loss, almost stopped painting, and felt suicidal. To survive, I did odd jobs, helping in farming, running a cycle puncture shop, working at a coir company,” he said.

The turning point arrived in 2009, when French couple Michel and Michele Panhelleux bought his unsold works. “This was the turning point for me, and since then, there has been no looking back,” said Parhad.

Today, his wife Meena, daughter Sonal, 21, and son Shreyas, 19, help him promote the art. He conducts workshops, has taught thousands globally, and his paintings feature in exhibitions worldwide. Mukta Bhartiya and her daughter, Himani, who run Ayurda Arts in San Francisco, also buy and sell his paintings while teaching Warli art to Americans under his guidance.

Despite success, Parhad remains humble. “I wish I had studied more and knew technology. Younger people reach wider audiences faster. Still, my wish is to ensure our tribal art reaches far and wide, and I want to do my bit for my people in Dahanu,” he said.

He is grateful to his uncle Vijay, a police sub-inspector, who supported the family during financial crises. “Initially, he was against me pursuing Warli, but later became my strongest support system.”

Recognition

Michel Panhelleux explained their association, “We learned about Warli from a collector friend and came to Dahanu in 2009. Since then, Sanjay has been our reliable painter. His works will feature in our next exhibition ‘Sacred Lands’ in Strasbourg from September 15 to November 10.” He added that the French public “favourably receives this authentic painting, which arrives like a breath of fresh air in our hyper-technological world.” Apart from paintings, Parhad also sells smaller Warli-themed items such as pen stands, trays, mugs, coasters, and jewellery boxes, making the art accessible to all.