Supriya Sule. File Pic

Listen to this article Baba Siddique murder: Why did govt not increase his security, asks Supriya Sule x 00:00

Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Monday slammed Maharashtra government after former state minister Baba Siddique was murdered in city suburbs, the ANI reported.

According to the ANI, Sule said, "Neither women are safe nor the children. The cases of hit-and-run, rapes and murders are increasing. Nobody is safe in this state. That's why we need to change the government...They (the government) should catch the mastermind behind this. And if the government knew that he (Baba Siddique) was under threat then why his security was not increased?..."

Sule's statement comes a day after party chief Sharad Pawar criticised Maharashtra govt following killing of Ajit Pawar-led NCP leader Baba Siddique.

Earlier, the working president of the NCP (SP) and Baramati MP Supriya Sule had described the incident as shocking.

Taking to X, Supriya Sule had posted, "Shocking news! Baba Siddique is no more. Reportedly, he was shot dead. This is absolutely unacceptable; when a member of the ruling government alliance is unsafe and killed in his own son's office in Mumbai, it speaks volumes about the law and order situation in Maharashtra!"

Sharad Pawar had on Sunday termed the killing of former Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai as "regrettable."

Taking to X, Sharad Pawar wrote, "The state's collapsed law and order situation is a cause for concern. The shooting of former state minister Baba Siddique in Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, is regrettable. If the Home Minister and the rulers are going to push the cart of the state so mildly, it can be an alarm bell for the common people."

"There is a need not only to investigate this, but also to accept the responsibility and step down from the position of the rulers. A heartfelt tribute to Baba Siddiqui. Condolences to his family," Sharad Pawar stated in his post.

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead by three unidentified attackers in Mumbai on Saturday night.

Baba Siddique, a three-time former MLA from Bandra West, had joined Ajit Pawar's NCP earlier in February this year after resigning from the Congress.

(with ANI inputs)