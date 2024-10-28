Pending projects, decision-making without understanding root causes, and mismanagement lead to a high number of deaths on the tracks, said Siddhesh Desai, vice-president of the Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh

In response to the Bandra Terminus stampede, the Mumbai Railway Pravasi Sangh, one of the oldest passenger associations in the city, has renewed its demand for time restrictions on season tickets and controlled access to stations and a formal complaint was filed on Monday.

"Mumbai rail accidents are rising day by day, indicating the need for urgent attention. The Mumbai local train and long-distance railway network is the busiest and most crowded among pan-Asian railway networks. Unfortunately, pending projects, decision-making without understanding root causes, and mismanagement lead to a high number of deaths on the tracks," said Siddhesh Desai, vice-president of the Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh.

Desai outlined several suggested measures, including capacity mapping, time-based passes, entry restrictions, completion of pending projects, and the segregation of mail and express trains from local train tracks.

Capacity Mapping Missing: The actual ticket sales for local and long-distance trains exceed calculated capacity. Observations show that even when the local train network is disrupted, ticket sales continue. The capacity of stations and platforms is not measured, allowing unrestricted entry and causing overcrowding.

Passes without Time Restrictions: Commuters can travel at any time with a suburban pass, which needs to change. Implementing time-based passes would help segregate commuters based on peak and non-peak hours.

Entry Restrictions Missing: Despite significant investments under the Amrit Bharat Station renovation program, safety and security lapses remain unaddressed. Automated doors and ticket validation, similar to those used in metro systems, could be implemented to manage crowds more effectively.

Pending Important Projects: Key projects like the Kalwa-Airoli link and the addition of 5-6 tracks are still pending.

Segregation of Mail and Express Trains from Local Trains: This crucial measure has yet to be implemented, contributing to ongoing congestion issues.