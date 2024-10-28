Injured say situation at Kurla station is also a recipe for disaster, and demand more special trains to UP during Diwali

Those caught in the chaotic stampede that erupted at Bandra Terminus on Sunday say the terminus is not the only one in the city that has similarly dangerous conditions. Victims, including those with serious injuries in the ICU, recounted the overcrowded and unsafe conditions, noting that similar issues also plague Kurla station. With festival travel surging for Chhath Puja and Diwali, passengers are calling for better crowd management underscoring the urgent need for infrastructure improvements in Mumbai’s railway system.

Ramsevak Prajapati, a victim of the stampede who found himself under the train, expressed his horror to mid-day: “It was a horrifying experience. I was going to my native place in UP for Chhath Puja and Diwali. As soon as the train arrived, people rushed to the doors to get inside. Everyone was pushing the person in front or beside them. Amid all this pushing, someone shoved me. I couldn’t find ground to stabilise myself, and the next second, I was under the train. I slipped into the gap between the train and the platform. I have injuries across my lower body, with possible fractures in my right leg. I was trapped under the train for about five minutes before the police rescued me. Those five minutes were terrifying; I felt like my life would end there.”

Another victim, Ravindra Harihar Chumar (referred to as Ravindra Kumar by his family), remains under observation in the ICU at Bhabha Hospital. Though conscious, he is unable to speak due to head and chest injuries. Kumar, a tailor residing in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs, had used hand signals to confirm that he was travelling to his village for Chhath Puja and Diwali. He indicated to this reporter that he was rescued after slipping under the train during the stampede.

Parmeshwar Gupta, a stampede victim, also admitted to Bhabha hospital, recalled the traumatic event: “What happened this morning was extremely sad and painful. I’ve lived in Ghatkopar, for almost 10 years, earning a living as a tailor. The platform was packed. As the train pulled in, people rushed to board. Someone fell, causing chaos on platform 1 at Bandra Terminus. I lost my balance and fell, a little away from the compartment door. People stepped on me in the scramble. The police arrived and took me to the hospital. Rescuers mentioned that two to three others slipped into the gap between the train and the platform.”

Gupta added, “This problem isn’t just at Bandra Terminus but also at Kurla for trains to UP, as well as for inbound trains from UP. Trains are always overcrowded. The number of trains or frequency should be increased to disperse the crowd and prevent incidents like today’s. The government and railway authorities should take every necessary step to ensure this never happens again.”

Eyewitness and relative accounts

Vikas Gupta, cousin of Parmeshwar Gupta and an eyewitness,

“My cousin Parmeshwar and I were to board the train this morning for Diwali. Fortunately, we weren’t close to the compartment door, or we would have been severely injured.”

Another relative of a victim, who wished to remain anonymous,

“Many compartment doors were closed, and people rushed to find an open one, leading to a stampede. This caused a lot of pushing and pulling.”

Kamalchand Kanojiya, brother of victim Sanjay Kanojiya,

“My brother has been a Sakinaka resident for nearly 10 to 12 years. We were planning to go to our village for Diwali and Chhath Puja. Thankfully, his injuries are minor, and doctors say he should recover in two to four days.”