Bhiwandi powerloom unit gutted in fire in Thane district; none hurt

A powerloom unit was gutted in a fire that broke out in Bhiwandi town of Thane district on Monday afternoon, though around 10 workers on duty in the facility managed to come out safely, civic officials said, reported news agency PTI.

No one was injured in the blaze in the Bhiwandi powerloom unit located in the Murlidhar Compound on the Bhiwandi-Kalyan Road, they said.

The fire broke out at around 2.25 pm and was doused within an hour, said the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation officials, adding the cause was not immediately known, reported PTI.

The powerloom factory was destroyed in the blaze, but around 10 workers who were on duty in the Bhiwandi powerloom unit at the time of the incident scampered to safety, they said, reported PTI.

In another incident, a fire broke out in the electrical meter room of a five-storey building in Maharashtra's Thane district in the wee hours of April 4, civic officials said, reported news agency PTI.

No person was injured, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, adding that four electrical meters and wiring were damaged, reported PTI.

The fire broke out at 1.40 am in the electrical meter room located on the ground floor of the Thane building at Rashid compound in Kausa of Mumbra area, he said, reported PTI.

Local firemen, disaster management cell team, power supply company personnel and local police rushed to the spot after being alerted.

The fire was brought under control after about one hour, the official said.

The power supply to the Thane building was disconnected as a precautionary measure, he said.

A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the blaze, he added, reported PTI.

Earlier on Sunday, A single-storey under-construction house collapsed in Thane district late evening, civic officials said, reported news agency PTI.

Nobody was injured in the incident that took place opposite an Urdu school in the Bhiwandi area, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation, reported PTI.

After being alerted about the under-construction house collapse in Thane, local firemen reached the spot and cleared the debris, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)