Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi's hair stylist's Instagram account hacked

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi's hair stylist and makeup artist's, Marianna Mukuchyan, Instagram account was hacked by an unknown individual. The hackers not only shared photos and videos on her account but also requested her 77,000 followers to purchase Bitcoin from her account.

Marianna, who resides in the Kanakia Paris building in Bandra East and is originally from Germany, stated that this is a new scam where Instagram accounts are hacked to sell fake Bitcoin and deceive people on social media. She promptly approached the Kherwadi police and filed an FIR regarding the matter.

In a statement to Mid-Day, Marianna Mukuchyan explained, "On June 28, after 3 pm, I started receiving numerous calls from my friends and fans. They informed me that I was selling Bitcoin on social media, which I denied. When I tried to access my Instagram account, it wouldn't open. Shortly after, I received an email notifying me that my email ID had been changed."

"Not only that, but many of my followers have informed me that they are receiving messages about purchasing Bitcoin from my account. As a result, I reported the incident to the Kherwadi Police with the assistance of a friend and registered an FIR against the unknown hacker. I would like to inform my fans and followers that my Instagram account has been hacked, and they should not engage in any transactions or deals through my account," she added.

"I managed to get my Instagram account back via Instagram video verification but they hacked it again via Facebook and now I have no way to recover it back," Mukuchyan said.

Regarding how the incident occurred, Marianna explained, "Someone hacked my friend's account and messaged me from her account, saying, 'Hey, I can't log into my account. Instagram shows that you, as my friend, can verify my identity. Can you help me?' They then ask you to send them an OTP, which they claim will help them regain access to their account, but in reality, this OTP allows them to hack into my account. They subsequently changed the email and phone number associated with my account. Later, they employ the same technique with my friends' accounts as well."

A police officer from the Kherwadi police station said, "We have registered an FIR under sections IPC 419, 43, and the IT Act against the unknown hacker and initiated an investigation into this matter."