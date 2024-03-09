Breaking News
BMC sanctioned Rs 1,00,000-crore projects in 2 yrs
Mumbai: Siblings busted in part-time job scam
CM Eknath Shinde says, '320-acre central park in the works'
Mumbai: Survey initiated in Juhu after mid-day exposes pollution norm flouters
Mumbai: Controversy surrounds inauguration of Govandi’s health facility
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Brace for a scorcher of a summer Mumbai
<< Back to Elections 2024

Brace for a scorcher of a summer, Mumbai

Updated on: 09 March,2024 04:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Meteorologists say Maharashtra to get hotter and drier starting this weekend

Brace for a scorcher of a summer, Mumbai

Women cover their faces with scarves, while

Listen to this article
Brace for a scorcher of a summer, Mumbai
x
00:00

After days of recording an unusual chill, brace yourselves for the onslaught of summer. As meteorologists predict the departure of the cold spell and onset of warmer weather, the city is anticipated to experience an increase in both maximum and minimum temperatures.


As per Meteorologists, both Maharashtra and Gujarat will get drier and warmer by 3/4 degrees Celsius from the coming weekend.


As per the forecast issued by the Vagaries of Weather, a private weather blog, the maximum temperature in Mumbai  will rise to 35/36 degrees Celsius, while the night time temperature will jump to around 21 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Pune will get warmer and reach 35/36 degrees Celsius and night time temperatures will be hovering around 16/17 degrees Celsius. Daytime or maximum temperature in Vidarbha region will reach 38/39 degrees Celsius.


A man shields his face with a file against the scorching sun at Churchgate. Pics/Satej ShindeA man shields his face with a file against the scorching sun at Churchgate. Pics/Satej Shinde

Speaking to mid-day, day Rajesh Kapadia of Vagaries of weather said summer is gradually setting in. “Officially, from March to May is the pre-monsoon summer for our region. The cooler winds change directions to South Westerly or South Easterly. The winds from the Bay of Bengal also penetrate into the East Coast as Sea Breeze. 

Around April, winds from the East and the South West winds sort of “meet”, in the Central Regions of the Peninsula.  This is termed as the “ confluence of winds”. The confluence of these winds create the “Line of Discontinuity “ in the Central Southern Peninsula. Resulting in thundershowers in the interior regions.” Kapadia said.

On Friday, Mumbai’s Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 34.6 degree, while the colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32 degree celsius.

The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) long-range projections have already painted a grim picture, forecasting above-normal daytime temperatures across West-Central India throughout the summer season spanning from March to May.

“During the upcoming hot weather season (March to May (MAM)), above-normal maximum temperatures are most likely over most parts of the country, except over some isolated areas of Northwest, Northeast, Central and Peninsular India where normal to below normal maximum temperatures are most likely. Monthly maximum temperatures for March 2024 are most likely to be above normal over most areas of Peninsula, Northeast and West Central India and many areas of North west India. On the other hand, normal to below normal maximum temperatures are most likely over most parts of East and Eastcentral India and some parts of Northwest India,” stated IMD’s LRP. 

3-4 deg
Avg temperature increase from today

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra gujarat mumbai weather mumbai mumbai news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK