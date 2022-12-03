Maharashtra: Mild tremor in Palghar; no casualty

A number of tremors of varying magnitudes have hit Dahanu taluka in Palghar since November 2018

Representational Pic. iStock

A tremor of 2.5 magnitude was experienced in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Saturday.

The tremor was recorded at 3.27 pm on Friday and was felt in Dahanu, chief of the District Disaster Control Cell Vivekanand Kadam said.

Also Read: Mumbai: Fire breaks out in residential building in Malad

There was no report of casualty or damage to property due to the tremor, he said.

A number of tremors of varying magnitudes have hit Dahanu taluka in Palghar since November 2018.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever