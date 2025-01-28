The Finance Minister will table the Economic Survey on Friday when both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will convene briefly after the President's address and Budget 2025 will be presented the following day

File pic

Listen to this article Budget 2025 Session begins on Friday with President's address x 00:00

Both the Houses of the Parliament will take up discussion on President Droupadi Murmu's address to Parliament on February 3 as the Budget 2025 Session begins on Friday, news agency PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President will address the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha together in the chamber of the Lower House on Friday and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the General Budget 2025 on Saturday, PTI reported.

Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey on Friday when both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will convene briefly after the President's address.

Lok Sabha has provisionally allotted two days (February 3-4) for discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, while Rajya Sabha has earmarked three days for the debate, PTI reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the debate in Rajya Sabha on February 6.

Ahead of the Budget 2025 Session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has convened a meeting of floor leaders of political parties on Thursday to ensure smooth functioning of the Parliament.

The first part of the Budget Session will have nine sittings till February 13.

Parliament will then break for recess to examine the budget proposals and meet again from March 10 to discuss the demands for grants of various ministries and complete the budgetary process. The session will conclude on April 4. The entire Budget Session will have 27 sittings.

NGO seeks prioritising elderly welfare in Union Budget 2025

A non-governmental organisation (NGO) advocating for the rights and welfare of the elderly has submitted a comprehensive set of recommendations to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging her to address in the Union Budget 2025 the growing challenges facing India's ageing population, news agency PTI reported.

The Agewell Foundation, in a letter to Sitharaman, highlighted that more than 32 crore Indians, forming nearly 20 per cent of the country's population, would be above the age of 60 by 2050.

"This demographic shift demands immediate and robust policy reforms in health care, financial security, and social support systems to ensure dignity and wellbeing in old age," it said in the letter.

Among the NGO's key suggestions is the inclusion of medical consultation and pathological tests under existing healthcare policies for those aged 60 and above.

It also called for special Income Tax deductions for individuals taking care of elderly family members.

Another notable suggestion is financial assistance for senior citizens undertaking pilgrimages.

(With PTI inputs)