Breaking News
Mumbai: Gone in nine months! Contractor told to fix broken Aarey road
Mumbai: Green panel docks biomedical plant polluting Govandi
Baba Siddique murder case: ‘Bishnoi gang used patriotism bait to recruit shooters’
Mumbai: Property tax to be levied on commercial floors of slums
Mumbai: 20-year-old man, 15-year-old girl found dead on railway tracks in Vikhroli
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Budget 2025 Session begins on Friday with Presidents address

Budget 2025 Session begins on Friday with President's address

Updated on: 28 January,2025 04:08 PM IST  |  Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Finance Minister will table the Economic Survey on Friday when both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will convene briefly after the President's address and Budget 2025 will be presented the following day

Budget 2025 Session begins on Friday with President's address

File pic

Listen to this article
Budget 2025 Session begins on Friday with President's address
x
00:00

Both the Houses of the Parliament will take up discussion on President Droupadi Murmu's address to Parliament on February 3 as the Budget 2025 Session begins on Friday, news agency PTI reported.


The President will address the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha together in the chamber of the Lower House on Friday and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the General Budget 2025 on Saturday, PTI reported.


Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey on Friday when both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will convene briefly after the President's address.


Lok Sabha has provisionally allotted two days (February 3-4) for discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, while Rajya Sabha has earmarked three days for the debate, PTI reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the debate in Rajya Sabha on February 6.

Ahead of the Budget 2025 Session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has convened a meeting of floor leaders of political parties on Thursday to ensure smooth functioning of the Parliament.

The first part of the Budget Session will have nine sittings till February 13.

Parliament will then break for recess to examine the budget proposals and meet again from March 10 to discuss the demands for grants of various ministries and complete the budgetary process. The session will conclude on April 4. The entire Budget Session will have 27 sittings.

NGO seeks prioritising elderly welfare in Union Budget 2025

A non-governmental organisation (NGO) advocating for the rights and welfare of the elderly has submitted a comprehensive set of recommendations to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging her to address in the Union Budget 2025 the growing challenges facing India's ageing population, news agency PTI reported.

The Agewell Foundation, in a letter to Sitharaman, highlighted that more than 32 crore Indians, forming nearly 20 per cent of the country's population, would be above the age of 60 by 2050.

"This demographic shift demands immediate and robust policy reforms in health care, financial security, and social support systems to ensure dignity and wellbeing in old age," it said in the letter.

Among the NGO's key suggestions is the inclusion of medical consultation and pathological tests under existing healthcare policies for those aged 60 and above.

It also called for special Income Tax deductions for individuals taking care of elderly family members.

Another notable suggestion is financial assistance for senior citizens undertaking pilgrimages. 

(With PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Union Budget 2025 Union Budget national news India news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK