Breaking News
Not BEST solution: Citizens want decongested roads, not smaller buses in Mumbai
Mumbai: Malwani school parents get calls their kids have been kidnapped or arrested, one family pays ransom
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver’s lawyer alleges attempt to shield BEST staff, contractors
Baba Siddique murder: Is the key accused hiding with Maoists?
Mumbai: Alert citizens nab Colaba sex pest in 500-metre chase
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Central Railway services disrupted for over 30 mins due to major power failure at Netivali power plant

Central Railway services disrupted for over 30 mins due to major power failure at Netivali power plant

Updated on: 14 December,2024 12:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

On the Pune section, there was a power failure on both up and down lines between Shivaji Nagar and Malavli from 6:09 am - 6:12 am & 6:28 am from Dehu Road-Shelarwadi, Talegaon-Kamshet section, restored at 6:58 am

Central Railway services disrupted for over 30 mins due to major power failure at Netivali power plant

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Central Railway services disrupted for over 30 mins due to major power failure at Netivali power plant
x
00:00

Services on all lines of Central Railway were delayed for over 30 minutes as all trains came to a standstill following a major power failure due to a snag in Tata's Netivali power plant near Dombivli on Saturday morning.


On the Pune section, there was a power failure on both up and down lines between Shivaji Nagar and Malavli from 6:09 am - 6:12 am & 6:28 am from Dehu Road-Shelarwadi, Talegaon-Kamshet section, restored at 6:58 am.


On the Nashik section, there was a power failure at Bhusawal, Igatpuri from 6:15 am to 7 am. 


On the Kalyan-Lonavala section on up and down lines between 6.05 am to 6.55 am and Kalyan-Igatpuri up and down lines from 6.08 am to 7.08 am.

"Following the parting of conductor at the Tata's Netivali transmission plant, power supply to Central Railway's various sections, including Nashik line, Pune line and also at Kalyan was interrupted for about 30 minutes," Central Railway's chief public relations officer Dr Swapnil Nila said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

central railway mumbai trains maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK