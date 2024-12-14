On the Pune section, there was a power failure on both up and down lines between Shivaji Nagar and Malavli from 6:09 am - 6:12 am & 6:28 am from Dehu Road-Shelarwadi, Talegaon-Kamshet section, restored at 6:58 am

Services on all lines of Central Railway were delayed for over 30 minutes as all trains came to a standstill following a major power failure due to a snag in Tata's Netivali power plant near Dombivli on Saturday morning.

On the Pune section, there was a power failure on both up and down lines between Shivaji Nagar and Malavli from 6:09 am - 6:12 am & 6:28 am from Dehu Road-Shelarwadi, Talegaon-Kamshet section, restored at 6:58 am.

On the Nashik section, there was a power failure at Bhusawal, Igatpuri from 6:15 am to 7 am.

On the Kalyan-Lonavala section on up and down lines between 6.05 am to 6.55 am and Kalyan-Igatpuri up and down lines from 6.08 am to 7.08 am.

"Following the parting of conductor at the Tata's Netivali transmission plant, power supply to Central Railway's various sections, including Nashik line, Pune line and also at Kalyan was interrupted for about 30 minutes," Central Railway's chief public relations officer Dr Swapnil Nila said.