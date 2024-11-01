The Central Railway will run special trains on Sunday, November 2, and Monday, November 3, from Mumbai in view of the huge demand from passengers travelling during the Diwali and Chhat Puja festivities

The Central Railway will run special trains on Sunday, November 2, and Monday, November 3, from Mumbai in view of the huge demand from passengers travelling during the Diwali and Chhat Puja festivities.

The details of the Festival Special Trains are as follows:

Trains operating on November 2

Train number 01079 will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai to Gorakhpur at 10.30 pm. It will halt at Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Orai, kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda jn, Basti, Khalilabad, and Gorakhpur stations. The train will have two air-conditioned (AC)-III tier coaches, and eight each sleeper class and second class coaches (including two guard’s brake van).

Train number 01009 will depart Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai at 12.15 pm to Danapur in Bihar. The train will halt at Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar and Ara stations. It will have six AC-III tier coaches, 10 sleeper class, and three second class ones, including one guard’s brake van and a generator car.

Train number 01075 will depart from LTT at 12.15 am to Danapur and halt at Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nasik Road, Manmad, Bhusawal, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, New West Cabin, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Junction, Buxar and Ara stations. It will comprise 15 sleeper class coaches and two luggage-cum-guard’s brake vans.

Train number 01143 will depart from LTT at 10.30 am to Danapur and halt at Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar and Ara stations. It will have two AC-III tier coaches, and eight each sleeper class coaches and second class coaches (including two guard’s brake van).

Train number 05326 will depart from LTT at 10.25 am to Gorakhpur and halt at Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda, Mankapur, Basti and Khalilabad stations. It will comprise two AC-III tier coaches, and eight each sleeper class and general second class coaches (including two luggage-cum-guard’s brake vans).

Trains operating on November 3

Train number 01079 will depart from CSMT at 10.30 pm to Gorakhpur, Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Orai, kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda jn, Basti, Khalilabad, and Gorakhpur stations. It will be composed of two AC-III tiers, and eight each sleeper class and general second class coaches (including two luggage-cum-guard’s brake vans).

Train number 07198 will depart from Dadar at 3.25 pm to Kazipet. It will halt at Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Nagarsol, Rotagaon, Lasur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Partur, Selu, Parbhani, Purna, Hazur Sahib Nanded, Mudkhed, Bhokar, Himayatnagar, Kinwat, Adilabad, Pimpalkhuti, Lingti, Kayer, Wani, Bhandak, Chandrapur, Ballarshah, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Bellampalli, Manchiryal, Peddapalli and Jamikunta. The train will have two AC -II tiers, three AC-III tiers, eight sleeper class and four general second class coaches (including two guard’s brake van).

Train 01123 will depart from LTT at 12.15 pm to Gorakhpur and halt at Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nasik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, VGLJ, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda, and Basti. It will be composed of two AC-III tiers, and eight each sleeper class and general second class coaches (including two luggage-cum-guard’s brake vans).

Train 01143 will depart from LTT at 10.30 am to Danapur. It will halt at Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar and Ara stations. It will be composed of two AC-III tiers, and eight each sleeper class and general second class coaches (including two luggage-cum-guard’s brake vans).

Train 05070 will leave Panvel at 11.20 pm for Chhapra and stop at Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Cheokki, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Aunrihar, Ghazipur City and Ballia. The train will have 10 AC-III tier (economy class), five each sleeper class and five non-AC chair car (Unreserved).

For detailed timings at halts of the special trains, passengers can visit https://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES app.

The railways has appealed to passengers to travel with valid tickets to avoid any inconvenience.