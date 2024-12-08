Breaking News
Central Railway united over 1000 kids with their families over last 10 months

Updated on: 09 December,2024 07:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Besides the core duty of safeguarding the railway property, the RPF under the operation ‘Amanat’ has gone beyond the call of their duty and helped passengers in need and retrieved and returned their lost or left-behind luggage and valuable articles such as mobile phones, laptops, jewellery, cash, etc. to passengers

Central Railway RPF officials pose with rescued children. Pics/Rajendra B. Aklekar

The Railway Police Force (RPF), in coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and other frontline railway staff of the Central Railway (CR), rescued a total of 1,099 children, including 740 boys and 359 girls, from January to November this year, officials said. The data includes the children reunited with their parents with the help of NGOs like Childline. 


“The children who come to the railway stations without informing their families as a result of some fight or some family issues or in search of a better life or the glamour of the city, etc., are found by trained RPF personnel. These RPF personnel connect with the children, understand their problems, and counsel them to reunite with their parents. Many of the parents express their deep gratitude and thankfulness for this noble service,” a CR spokesperson said.


Besides the core duty of safeguarding the railway property, the RPF under the operation ‘Amanat’ has gone beyond the call of their duty and helped passengers in need and retrieved and returned their lost or left-behind luggage and valuable articles such as mobile phones, laptops, jewellery, cash, etc. to passengers.

During the current year, from January to November, under operation ‘Amanat,’ the RPF retrieved 1,491 pieces of luggage valued at Rs 5.22 crore. Out of these, 157 pieces of luggage worth Rs 43.72 lakh were retrieved during the month of November this year alone.

In comparison, 1,494 pieces of luggage worth Rs 4.12 crore were retrieved from January to November, 2023. These include items such as bags, mobile phones, purses, laptops, and other valuable items.

379
No. of boys rescued in Mumbai division 

Division-wise breakup of children rescued

