Mumbai: Child killed, woman injured after part of house collapses in Chembur

Updated on: 04 September,2024 09:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The officials said that as per the information received from the hospital the child was brought dead and woman has been undergoing treatment

Representational Pic/File

A girl child was killed and a woman was injured after part of house collapsed in Mumbai's Chembur area on Wednesday, the civic officials said.


The incident took place in Saraswati Gully near Ekata Mitra Mandal on P.L. Lokhande Marg in Chembur (West) area of Mumbai, they said.



The incident was reported to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at around 7:29 pm, an official said.


Following the information, the civic officials rushed to the spot and launched a rescue and relief operation.

According to the civic body, a steel channel in a ground-plus-one structure became loosened and fell, leading to the house to partially collapse. The accident has resulted in injuries to two individuals.

The officials said that as per the information received from the hospital, Khushi Salve, a 1.5-year-old child, was declared brought dead and a woman identified as Kavita Salve, 35, is currently receiving treatment in the hospital’s outpatient department (OPD).

Truck falls off flyover in Thane, traffic hit for 5 hours on Ghodbunder Road

Meanwhile, in an another incident, vehicular movement on the busy Ghodbunder Road in Thane city was affected for over five hours after a truck fell from a flyover on Wednesday morning, civic officials said, reported the PTI.

The accident occurred in the Patlipada area around 7.30 am when the truck laden with 34 tonnes of a chemical was on its way from Nhava Sheva to Bawal in Haryana, said Yasin Tadvi, Thane civic body's chief of Disaster Management Cell, according to the PTI.

The truck driver sustained minor injuries and was admitted to a local hospital, the official said.

While locals from the area complained of eye irritation due to the chemical (paraformaldehyde), officials said it was not severe.

Local firemen and civic rescuers rushed to the spot to clear the busy road. The accident affected traffic towards Ghodbunder for more than five hours, he said.

Many schools requested parents to make travel arrangements for their children as school buses could not use the route, officials said.

On Tuesday, traffic on the road remained affected for more than 11 hours after an accident.

(with PTI inputs)

mumbai mumbai news brihanmumbai municipal corporation chembur maharashtra Mumbai Fire Brigade India news

