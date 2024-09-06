CIDCO has slashed the Navi Mumbai Metro ticket fares considerably for its Belapur-Pendhar Metro Corridor up to 33%. The revised fare structure will come into effect from Saturday

The City And Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has slashed the Navi Mumbai Metro ticket fares considerably for its Belapur-Pendhar Metro Corridor by up to 33 per cent. The revised fare structure will come into effect from Saturday. As per the revised rates, the minimum ticket fare will be Rs 10, while the maximum fare will be Rs 30.

"To ensure more commuters can take advantage of the fast and comfortable Navi Mumbai Metro service, we have reduced the ticket fares. This revised fare structure will benefit both short and long-distance commuters. I appeal to the commuters to continue the good response they have been giving to the Navi Mumbai Metro, and take the benefit of the service," Vijay Singhal, Vice-Chairman and managing director of CIDCO said.

As per the revised fares, the tickets will cost to Rs 10 for the first stretch of 0 to 2 km and 2 to 4 km, Rs 20 for 4 to 6 km and 6 to 8 km, and Rs 30 for 8 to 10 km and beyond. Previously, the metro fare from Belapur Terminal to Pendhar was Rs 40, which has now been reduced to Rs 30.

The Navi Mumbai Metro Corridor No 1 Belapur to Pendhar has been developed by CIDCO under the Navi Mumbai Metro project. This corridor has enhanced the connectivity to CBD, Taloja MIDC, and CIDCO's housing complexes at Kharghar. The Metro services began operating on this line from November 17 last year, and has received an excellent response from the commuters.

In April, CIDCO decided to extend the operational timings of the Navi Mumbai Metro service by an hour from Belapur and half an hour from Pendhar for all days of the week.

After the extension of the Metro timings on Belapur-Pendhar Line-1, the services will commence at 6 am from the stations. The last metro train service will be available at 11 pm from Belapur Metro Station and at 10.30 pm from Pendhar Metro Station.

There are 11 stations on the 11.1-km route between Belapur and Pendhar and the train depot located at Taloja Panchanand.