Kalyan, Borivli, Vasai top list in fatalities from crossing tracks and falling off train. The following year’s respective figures, also the highest, were 151 and 137. In 2023, 114 commuters died after falling from trains in the area under the Kalyan police’s jurisdiction. The following year, the figure was 116

Fencing set up at Central Railway’s Masjid Bunder railway station to prevent potential trespassers from coming to harm

Listen to this article City records 122 fewer train deaths in 2024: Report x 00:00

Though there were 122 fewer deaths on the Mumbai suburban railway in 2024 compared to the preceding year, the number of lives lost due to natural and unnatural causes last year—2468—is still high. For the past two years, the Kalyan, Thane, Borivli and Vasai railway police station jurisdictions saw the highest number of fatalities resulting from line crossing and falling from trains.

ADVERTISEMENT



A box installed to prevent commuters from crossing tracks at Kurla railway station

According to statistics obtained from the Government Railway Police (GRP) by activist Samir Zaveri, 2590 commuters died in 2023. About 1895 of these deaths were due to accidents while suicide, natural causes and other reasons accounted for the remaining 695. Of the 2468 deaths that occurred last year, 1744 were due to accidents. Among the top railway police jurisdictions that have led the numbers in the past two years are Kalyan, Thane and Borivli police jurisdictions.

Crossing the line

The highest number of line-crossing deaths, 179, occurred in the area under the Thane railway police’s jurisdiction in 2023 while 154 happened on land under the Borivli railway police’s jurisdiction. The following year’s respective figures, also the highest, were 151 and 137. In 2023, 114 commuters died after falling from trains in the area under the Kalyan police’s jurisdiction. The following year, the figure was 116.

Under their watch

The Kalyan, Vithalwadi, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Badlapur, Shahad, Ambivli, Titwala, Khadavli, Vasind, Asangaon, Atgaon, Khardi and Kasara stations are under the Kalyan railway police’s jurisdiction; stations in Thane, Kalwa, Mumbra, Diva and Airoli are under the Thane railway police’s jurisdiction; the Borivli railway police are responsible for the Goregaon, Malad, Kandivli, Borivli and Dahisar stations; and the Vasai railway police jurisdiction comprises Mira Road, Bhayander, Naigaon, Vasai, Nalasopara, Virar and Vaitarna railway stations.

“While the government is spending on new projects like AC locals and bullet trains, it is also necessary to focus on improving existing services. Cab signalling should be introduced in local trains. Upgrade all trains to 15-coach models and replace old systems like emergency chains with cutting-edge technology such as talkback systems,” Zaveri said. The activist also said that efforts should be made with integrity and actively to achieve the goal of zero deaths.