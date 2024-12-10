Seven people have died and 43 others were injured in a tragic BEST bus accident in Mumbai. Maharashtra CM Fadnavis expressed his sorrow and announced financial aid for the victims' families

The death toll in the tragic BEST bus accident in Mumbai has risen to seven, officials confirmed on Tuesday. Experts are currently inspecting the wet-leased bus to determine whether any mechanical fault contributed to the accident.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:30 pm on Monday along SG Barve Marg in Kurla (West), when the bus veered out of control, crashing into pedestrians and several vehicles. A total of 43 individuals were injured in the accident, and many of them were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and offered his condolences to the families of the victims. In a message shared on X (formerly Twitter), Fadnavis assured the public of his support for those affected and announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased, sourced from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Fadnavis also assured that the medical expenses of the injured would be covered by both the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, which operates the bus services. "We stand with the families of those who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Fadnavis said. He also gave instructions for prompt assistance to the victims and their families, to help them through this difficult time.

Following the crash, the bus, having ploughed through pedestrians and vehicles, continued its path and entered a residential complex, Buddha Colony, before finally coming to a halt.

In the aftermath of the incident, the morning rush hour was disrupted as BEST bus services were suspended along Kurla Station Road. This left many passengers stranded, unable to commute to their destinations. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the cause of the accident and are working to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

The city remains in shock, and many are awaiting further updates on the investigation.