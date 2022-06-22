CM Uddhav Thackeray clears no proposal to dissolve Assembly, says Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole

Nana Patole's remarks came in after the reports that the ongoing political developments in the state could lead to the dissolution of the Assembly

Nana Patole. File Photo

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole mentioned that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has made it clear that there was no proposal to recommend the dissolution of the state Assembly.

"We will run the government effectively," Patole said quoting Thackeray.

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, who is in Mumbai in the wake of the political crisis in the Maharashtra government, spoke to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over phone, since the latter has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to Patole, Thackeray has asserted that the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi will sail through the present crisis, and there was no proposal to recommend the dissolution of the state Assembly.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a tweet said the ongoing political developments in Maharashtra could lead to the dissolution of the state Assembly.

Raut's remarks came amid the ongoing crisis in the state's Maha Vikas Aghadi after the rebellion by senior Shiv Sena leader and minister Eknath Shinde.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister and Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat said 41 MLAs (out of the total 44 in the state) attended the CLP meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday. "The Congress is united and all the 44 MLAs are together," Thorat said.

A chartered flight carrying Shinde and Shiv Sena MLAs, who have rebelled against the party, arrived in Assam's Guwahati city early Wednesday.

