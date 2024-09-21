the official said the bodies were found hanging in their apartment in the Nadgaon area of Shahapur on Thursday.

A couple in their 20s died by suicide by hanging themselves at their residence in Thane district, police said on Saturday, PTI reported.

According to PTI, the official said the bodies were found hanging in their apartment in the Nadgaon area of Shahapur on Thursday.

The couple were identified as Haresh Ugade (28) and his wife Neelam (25).

Neighbours alerted the police, following which the bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said to PTI.

As per early reports, the official stated that the couple had entered a suicide pact since they were frustrated that they couldn't bear a child.

A case of accidental death has been registered, the official added, as cited by PTI.

In another incident reported by Mid-day this year, A physiotherapist and her husband were found dead in Goregaon (West) in Mumbai on the morning of 2nd August.

The police had discovered the body of Dr Rajshree Pedhnekar in the bedroom of her flat on the third floor of a building located behind Lalit Hotel in Goregaon (West).

Her husband Kishore was found dead on the premises of the building. Both the victims were 55 years old.

Initial investigations as cited by Mid-day, suggested that Kishore strangled his wife to death and then died by suicide.

Goregaon police officers said to Mid-day that they first discovered Kishore’s body with a key was kept near his chest.

After establishing his identity, the police entered his flat and found Rajshree’s body lying partially off the bed towards the floor, which suggested that she had been strangled, officers said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Kishore was suffering from depression and some other ailments, the police added.

Dr Rajshree was practicing in a Malad-based health institute. Their son lived in Delhi. Before taking the drastic step, Kishore had sent messages to his relatives, the police informed Mid-day.

Back in 2021, a couple were found dead in their Worli flat after finding out they were infected with Covid.

The couple's death was ruled death by suicide and not a death from contracting Covid-19.

The police said the deceased people — Ajay Kumar, 34, and Sujja S, 30 — hailed from Kerala.

The alleged suicide was uncovered after Sujja’s mother from Kerala tried to reach her, but her calls remained unanswered, so she asked a friend of Sujja who lives in the same building to check on her.

A police officer said the deaths look like a case of suicide as there were no signs of struggle on the bodies.