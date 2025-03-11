As blame game begins in Sher-e-Punjab freak explosion that injured three and killed one, elected reps, victims’ kin and residents seek accountability. Although the illegal excavation caused the fire, MLA Murji Patel questioned why there was no security. “How can anyone dig without BMC’s permission? It is BMC and the contractor’s responsibility

The car, auto and bike were burnt in the incident

A 22-year-old youth, Aman Saroj, succumbed to severe burns within 36 hours of a fire that erupted near Sher-e-Punjab Society in Andheri East. The blaze was triggered by an alleged illegal excavation that damaged a Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) pipeline early on Sunday.

According to MGL, the pipeline was ruptured due to the impact of a JCB during unauthorised and uncontrolled digging, causing a fire near Sher-e-Punjab Society, close to the gurudwara at Pump House, Andheri East. The fire was doused by the fire brigade and MGL’s emergency team.

As per the civic disaster control cell, Aman and Arvind Kumar Kaithal, 21, who were passing by on a bike, sustained 40–50 per cent burns. Another victim, auto driver Suresh Gupta, 52, suffered 20 per cent burns and is receiving treatment at the civic-run Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari. Saroj succumbed to his injuries at the National Burns Centre in Airoli, while Kaithal remains critical.

Speaking to mid-day, Suresh Gupta said, “After finishing work for the day, I was driving my rickshaw back home to Malpa Dongri. When I reached the signal, there was a huge explosion, and I sustained burn injuries. I couldn’t understand what had happened.

The spot where the fire erupted in Andheri East on Sunday. Pics/Shadab Khan

Our family doctor, Shivam Pandey, who was dining at a nearby restaurant, also heard the explosion. He spotted me injured and immediately rushed me to the Trauma Centre. My entire family depends on me, and my only source of income—my rickshaw—was completely charred in the fire. I hope the authorities assist us with the necessary documents for claiming insurance, and we also expect compensation from those responsible for the accident.”

Illegal digging blamed

Civic road department officials stated that official road repair work had stopped at 7 pm on Saturday. However, an unauthorised individual was caught digging the road for a sewage network at midnight using a JCB. Officials claim the police have arrested the person responsible.

“For road concreting, we excavate up to 500–600 mm, while utility lines are placed at least one metre below. The unauthorised digging went beyond these limits, damaging the gas pipeline,” an official explained.

The car and bike were charred in the incident

Calls for accountability

Andheri East MLA Murji Patel has demanded compensation for the victims. “I have raised this issue in the state budget session,” he said.

When mid-day visited the site, on Monday, it was evident that the fire was intense, as even a traffic signal at the junction had melted.

A shopkeeper from the area, requesting anonymity, said, “Around 11.30 pm, we closed our shop and went upstairs. Around 12.15–12.30 am, we heard a loud noise. When we came down, we saw flames bursting from the excavation site. We ran for safety before the fire brigade arrived. We later learned that three to four people were injured.”

Mumbai Congress Social Media Coordinator Vinay Pandey, who was passing by at the time, also witnessed the blaze. “One of the bikers was badly injured, and unfortunately, one later died during treatment,” he said.

The intensity of the flames was so high that tarpaulin sheets on nearby shops and buildings shrank due to the heat.

Local Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) leader Amit Matondkar demanded a thorough investigation. “Had MGL been informed, this tragedy could have been avoided,” he said.

Aman’s relative, Raysaheb Saroj, said, “Aman was on a bike with his friend when the fire erupted. We were told they panicked, and their bike stalled, leading to severe burns.”

Where was the security?

Although the illegal excavation caused the fire, MLA Murji Patel questioned why there was no security. “How can anyone dig without BMC’s permission? It is BMC and the contractor’s responsibility to monitor the site, even at night,” he said, demanding an inquiry.