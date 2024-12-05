Devendra Fadnavis will take oath as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister today at Azad Maidan, Mumbai, alongside Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde. The event marks Fadnavis' third term in office after the BJP-led Mahayuti's landslide election victory

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister today in a grand ceremony at Azad Maidan, Mumbai, according to ANI. Accompanying him will be two deputy chief ministers, Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Eknath Shinde, leader of the Shiv Sena. The event will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside several NDA chief ministers and prominent leaders.

As per ANI, Azad Maidan has been adorned with posters featuring Fadnavis, Shinde, and Pawar, creating an atmosphere of celebration. This marks Fadnavis’ third term as Chief Minister, after being unanimously chosen as the Leader of the BJP Legislative Party during a meeting held at Vidhan Bhawan. Former Gujarat CM and BJP’s central observer Vijay Rupani announced Fadnavis’ selection, as per ANI reports.

The long-standing suspense regarding the top position in Maharashtra politics ended after Fadnavis, Shinde, and Pawar met Governor CP Radhakrishnan to stake their claim to form the Mahayuti government. Eknath Shinde, who had earlier expressed his desire to take the top job, eventually backed the BJP’s decision and threw his weight behind Prime Minister Modi’s choice, ANI reported.

In the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide victory, winning 235 seats in the 288-member House. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats, followed by Shiv Sena with 57 and NCP with 41 seats. However, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major blow. Congress managed to secure only 16 seats, the Shiv Sena (UBT) won 20, and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) could only muster 10 seats.

This victory reinforces the BJP's dominance in Maharashtra politics, with Fadnavis continuing to represent his stronghold in Nagpur South West. In the elections, he defeated Congress candidate Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe, maintaining his hold on the constituency since 1999.

Notably, this is not the first time Fadnavis and Pawar will work together in government. In 2019, the duo took their oaths as CM and Deputy CM in an early-morning ceremony at Raj Bhavan, according to ANI.

The swearing-in today promises to be a landmark event in Maharashtra politics, further consolidating the BJP's leadership under Fadnavis in the state.

(With inputs from ANI)