Political conspiracy of defamation: Sanjay Raut slams BJP over Disha Salian case

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticized the BJP over the five-year-old case of Disha Salian, claiming that a political conspiracy to defame had been unfolding in the case for the past five years.



"This political conspiracy of defamation has been going on for the last 5 years. The BJP has no work; they don't have anything else to do," said Raut.



Sanjay Raut expressed faith in the law and said, "If the matter is in court, let it stay there. We have full faith in the judicial system."



Maharashtra opposition has been accusing the BJP of a Disha Salian case, claiming it is aimed at defaming Aaditya Thackeray.



NCP-SCP leader Rohit Pawar had previously criticized the BJP, asserting that the party would do politics over Disha Salian case, after her father called for an investigation into her death.

Earlier, late Disha Salian's father Satish Salian, filed a written complaint with the Mumbai Police Commissioner seeking the registration of an FIR against Aditya Thackeray and others accused in connection with the offences of gang rape and murder of his daughter.



Satish Salian's lawyer, Nilesh Ojha, stated that the complaint had been accepted by the Joint Commissioner of Police, and the individuals nsamed in the the case include Aaditya Thackeray, former Commissioner of Police Parambir Singh, Officer Sachin Vaze and actor Aditya Pancholi.



"Aaditya Thackeray is the main accused in this case. Uddhav Thackeray is the main accused of misuse of power for the coverup... Aaditya Thackeray is found in the drug cartel, and this is in the official records of NCB. We have also mentioned this in the complaint... Today, we will also release some pictures in support of this," he alleged.



Satish Salian had gone to the Bombay High Court seeking an investigation into his daughter's death and asking for an FIR to be filed against Aaditya Thackeray, among others.



Disha was found dead on June 8, 2020, just days before actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra, Mumbai.



This development comes shortly after the CBI reportedly submitting a closure report regarding the death of the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020.



Sources indicate that the closure report has been filed in a Mumbai Court nearly five years after Sushant Singh's death.



On June 14, 2020, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence. The sudden death created a huge controversy, with the investigation later being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.



The postmortem report of the Bollywood actor stated the cause of death was asphyxia, and the procedure was conducted at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital. (ANI)





(With ANI inputs)