Eight passengers were injured when their private luxury bus rammed into a truck on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

The accident occurred near Kasa on Sunday afternoon when the bus was heading from Mumbai towards Ahmedabad, they said.

The bus hit a truck moving ahead of it, Kasa police station inspector Avinash Mandale said, reported PTI.

Eight male passengers received minor injuries. They were treated at the Kasa sub-district hospital and later allowed to go, he said, reported PTI.

A case was registered against the bus driver under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, the police added.

Driver injured as container hits another vehicle in Thane

In another incident, the driver of a container truck was injured after the vehicle rammed into another container on the busy Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra's Thane city early on Sunday, civic officials said, reported PTI.

The accident took place at 4.48 am near the Rutu Enclave Complex, leading to traffic disruption for more than an hour, they said, reported PTI.

The container, heading from Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai to Surat in Gujarat, rammed into another container parked on the roadside where the Metro construction work was underway, Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, reported PTI.

It was not specified what materials were being carried in the two vehicles.

Following the accident, the driver of the Gujarat-bound container got trapped inside his cabin.

The fire department and disaster management cell staff immediately launched a rescue operation, and the driver was pulled out of the vehicle after 20 to 25 minutes, he said, reported PTI.

The driver suffered minor injuries to both legs. A doctor from the TMC's ambulance present at the scene administered first aid, after which the driver was handed over to the Kasarwadavali police for further assistance, Tadvi said, reported PTI.

The accident-hit container was later moved to the roadside with the help of a hydra machine. Traffic on the Ghodbunder Road moved slowly for nearly one-and-a-half hours before the road was completely cleared, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)