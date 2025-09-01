Breaking News
Bharat-Pakistan Bordercha Raja idol travels from Mumbai to Jammu and Kashmir for soldiers to celebrate Ganesh festival
City records 1173 mm rain in August, breaks annual average
Farokh Engineer reacts to Harbhajan-Sreesanth's controversial video from IPL 2008
NAB Mumbai protests new competitive exam guidelines for visually impaired
Maratha activists stream into Mumbai; heavy police bandobast at Airoli
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Eight people injured as bus hits truck on Mumbai Ahmedabad highway

Eight people injured as bus hits truck on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

Updated on: 01 September,2025 01:44 PM IST  |  Palghar
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The accident occurred near Kasa on Sunday afternoon when the bus was heading from Mumbai towards Ahmedabad; eight male passengers received minor injuries

Eight people injured as bus hits truck on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Eight people injured as bus hits truck on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway
x
00:00

Eight passengers were injured when their private luxury bus rammed into a truck on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

The accident occurred near Kasa on Sunday afternoon when the bus was heading from Mumbai towards Ahmedabad, they said.

Eight passengers were injured when their private luxury bus rammed into a truck on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

The accident occurred near Kasa on Sunday afternoon when the bus was heading from Mumbai towards Ahmedabad, they said.



The bus hit a truck moving ahead of it, Kasa police station inspector Avinash Mandale said, reported PTI.


Eight male passengers received minor injuries. They were treated at the Kasa sub-district hospital and later allowed to go, he said, reported PTI.

A case was registered against the bus driver under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, the police added.

Driver injured as container hits another vehicle in Thane

In another incident, the driver of a container truck was injured after the vehicle rammed into another container on the busy Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra's Thane city early on Sunday, civic officials said, reported PTI.

The accident took place at 4.48 am near the Rutu Enclave Complex, leading to traffic disruption for more than an hour, they said, reported PTI.

The container, heading from Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai to Surat in Gujarat, rammed into another container parked on the roadside where the Metro construction work was underway, Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, reported PTI.

It was not specified what materials were being carried in the two vehicles.

Following the accident, the driver of the Gujarat-bound container got trapped inside his cabin.

The fire department and disaster management cell staff immediately launched a rescue operation, and the driver was pulled out of the vehicle after 20 to 25 minutes, he said, reported PTI.

The driver suffered minor injuries to both legs. A doctor from the TMC's ambulance present at the scene administered first aid, after which the driver was handed over to the Kasarwadavali police for further assistance, Tadvi said, reported PTI.

The accident-hit container was later moved to the roadside with the help of a hydra machine. Traffic on the Ghodbunder Road moved slowly for nearly one-and-a-half hours before the road was completely cleared, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Accident highway mumbai Ahmedabad mumbai news maharashtra

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK